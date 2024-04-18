Five trademark applications made for potential Utah NHL team names

SALT LAKE CITY – Five applications were sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office for the new Utah NHL franchise on Tuesday.

The names up for trademark are Utah Blizzard, Utah Venom, Utah Fury, Utah HC, and Utah Hockey Club.

The applications for the trademarks were first reported by DetroitHockey. KSL Sports confirmed the applications.

All five were filed anonymously. The same person or group sent in four of the five applications, excluding the Utah Blizzard.

There has been a lot of speculation on what the Utah NHL team would be called over the past few months.

Ryan Smith fed into these talks on multiple occasions. He threw out the names “Utah Yeti” and “Utah Venom” in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show in January.

On April 8, Smith polled Utahns for team name ideas.

After the official relocation announcement was made by the NHL, a report came out that the new Utah franchise may choose to not rush a name decision.

They want to get it right and could go into year one without a name and mascot. This checks out with the Utah Hockey Club and Utah HC trademark applications.

League Approves New NHL Hockey Team In Utah

The NHL Board Of Governors unanimously approved the establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah by Ryan and Ashley Smith and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes.

In addition, the board approved a future reactivation of a franchise in Arizona if certain conditions are met.

“Effective at closing, the approved transactions will result in the Coyotes’ franchise transferring the totality of its existing hockey assets – including its full Reserve List, roster of Players and draft picks and its Hockey Operations Department – to the Utah franchise,” read the press release from the National Hockey League.

The Utah franchise does not have a name yet… but Smith is committed to giving hockey fans in Utah a say.

“I have a ton of faith in Utah. Utahns show up,” Smith told KSL Sports of his drive to bring an NHL team to Utah. “Everyone keeps telling us why we can’t, but if you want these things to happen, you have to take advantage of the moments.”

NHL To Utah

For hockey fans in Utah, this news feels like a long time coming after Smith announced his commitment and readiness to bring a franchise to Utah earlier this year.

“As everyone knows, Utah is a vibrant and thriving state, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are also delighted to welcome Ashley and Ryan Smith to the NHL family and know they will be great stewards of the game in Utah. We thank them for working so collaboratively with the League to resolve a complex situation in this unprecedented and beneficial way.”

In the press release, Ryan and Ashley Smith expressed a commitment to bring high-level hockey to the Salt Lake Valley.

“We are honored to bring an NHL team to Utah and understand the responsibility we have as stewards of a new NHL franchise,” said the Smiths “This is a transformative day for our state and our fans. Our intention had always been to pursue an expansion team. Commissioner Bettman conceived and proposed an ingenious plan that would allow us to acquire an NHL franchise while also helping to address and remedy an immediate need of the NHL. When he approached us and asked us for help resolving this situation, we made the bold decision to introduce a new franchise in Utah, fully understanding that we are stepping up to do something in a time frame and way that has never been done before in professional sports under these circumstances.

“We are committed to building a Stanley Cup contending team and are thrilled to welcome incredible players, coaches, staff, and their families to Utah. Today is a great day for Utah, for hockey, and for building a legacy that will have a lasting impact for generations to come,” the Smiths continued.

