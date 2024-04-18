On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

Five trademark applications made for potential Utah NHL team names

Apr 18, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY CHANDLER HOLT, KSL SPORTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Five applications were sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office for the new Utah NHL franchise on Tuesday.

The names up for trademark are Utah Blizzard, Utah Venom, Utah Fury, Utah HC, and Utah Hockey Club.

The applications for the trademarks were first reported by DetroitHockey. KSL Sports confirmed the applications.

All five were filed anonymously. The same person or group sent in four of the five applications, excluding the Utah Blizzard.

There has been a lot of speculation on what the Utah NHL team would be called over the past few months.

Ryan Smith fed into these talks on multiple occasions. He threw out the names “Utah Yeti” and “Utah Venom” in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show in January.

RELATED: Smith – Utah Ready For NHL ‘Now’, Potential Team Names

On April 8, Smith polled Utahns for team name ideas.

After the official relocation announcement was made by the NHL, a report came out that the new Utah franchise may choose to not rush a name decision.

They want to get it right and could go into year one without a name and mascot. This checks out with the Utah Hockey Club and Utah HC trademark applications.

League Approves New NHL Hockey Team In Utah

The NHL Board Of Governors unanimously approved the establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah by Ryan and Ashley Smith and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes.

In addition, the board approved a future reactivation of a franchise in Arizona if certain conditions are met.

“Effective at closing, the approved transactions will result in the Coyotes’ franchise transferring the totality of its existing hockey assets – including its full Reserve List, roster of Players and draft picks and its Hockey Operations Department – to the Utah franchise,” read the press release from the National Hockey League.

The Utah franchise does not have a name yet… but Smith is committed to giving hockey fans in Utah a say.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


“I have a ton of faith in Utah. Utahns show up,” Smith told KSL Sports of his drive to bring an NHL team to Utah. “Everyone keeps telling us why we can’t, but if you want these things to happen, you have to take advantage of the moments.”

NHL To Utah

For hockey fans in Utah, this news feels like a long time coming after Smith announced his commitment and readiness to bring a franchise to Utah earlier this year.

“As everyone knows, Utah is a vibrant and thriving state, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are also delighted to welcome Ashley and Ryan Smith to the NHL family and know they will be great stewards of the game in Utah. We thank them for working so collaboratively with the League to resolve a complex situation in this unprecedented and beneficial way.”

In the press release, Ryan and Ashley Smith expressed a commitment to bring high-level hockey to the Salt Lake Valley.

“We are honored to bring an NHL team to Utah and understand the responsibility we have as stewards of a new NHL franchise,” said the Smiths “This is a transformative day for our state and our fans. Our intention had always been to pursue an expansion team. Commissioner Bettman conceived and proposed an ingenious plan that would allow us to acquire an NHL franchise while also helping to address and remedy an immediate need of the NHL. When he approached us and asked us for help resolving this situation, we made the bold decision to introduce a new franchise in Utah, fully understanding that we are stepping up to do something in a time frame and way that has never been done before in professional sports under these circumstances.

“We are committed to building a Stanley Cup contending team and are thrilled to welcome incredible players, coaches, staff, and their families to Utah. Today is a great day for Utah, for hockey, and for building a legacy that will have a lasting impact for generations to come,” the Smiths continued.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah NHL Team Names? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Utah Jazz Players Earn G League Honors

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Jason Preston, and Darius Bazley all took home G League honors after signing with the Utah Jazz this season.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Nationals Leo Inspired By Alicia Keys Super Bowl Outfit

The Red Rocks are about to take the stage at their 48th straight Nationals and decided to celebrate the occasion with a new leo.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Ryan, Ashley Smith Tap Into Dream Of Changing Utah With Addition Of NHL Team

Take a good look around your beloved Wasatch Front, maybe even snap a picture or two for keepsake, a dramatic makeover is forthcoming.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stephen Curry Explains Why 2024 Is Right Time To Make His Olympic Debut

Golden State guard Stephen Curry knew he was running out of chances to play in what would be his first Olympics, so he and his wife Ayesha started planning many months ago about how to make the Paris Games work for their family.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fans In Utah Make Impressive Statement Hours After Getting NHL Team

Hockey fans in Utah made a significant and impressive statement about the newest NHL team shortly after the news became official.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aly Khalifa Thanks BYU For Time In Provo, Announces New Destination

Khalifa is on the move to the Commonwealth.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Five trademark applications made for potential Utah NHL team names