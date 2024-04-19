On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics Compete For A National Title

Apr 19, 2024, 1:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FORT WORTH, TX – The Red Rocks have a prime opportunity to earn their first National Title since 1995 after putting on a dominant performance to win their semifinal bracket.

Utah along with Florida, LSU, and Cal will battle it out Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience to determine a National Champion.

Here is how you can watch all the action as Utah gymnastics competes in the Final Four on the Floor to determine the 2024 National Champions for women’s collegiate gymnastics.

How To Watch The Red Rocks Compete At The Finals

  • WHEN: Saturday, April 20
  • WHERE: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
  • TIME: 1:30 pm MT
  • CHANNEL: ABC/ESPN

Which leo do you think the Red Rocks will wear to compete for a National Title?

A Sports Dynasty Unlike Any Other

Everyone talks about the New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers, or the Michael Jordan led- Chicago Bulls (among others) when it comes to sports dynasties.

All of those teams pale in comparison when you tally what the Red Rocks have accomplished.

Utah gymnastics has nearly a half century of dominance, making 48 straight appearances at Nationals. (That’s 48 consecutive times the Utes have been in contention for a title.)

10 National Championships- nine NCAA and one AIAW while never finishing lower than No. 10 in the country in any given season.

The Utes have six Pac-12 Conference Championships to their name while earning the last four consecutively. Something no other Pac-12 gymnastics team has or will ever accomplish.

If that wasn’t enough, the Red Rocks also put the blueprint in place for not only college gymnastics to be wildly successful, but women’s sports in general, largely thanks to founding head coach Greg Marsden’s efforts.

Tell us what you think in the comments. Are the Red Rocks the best sports dynasty ever?

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Your NHL To Utah Questions: Team Name? Where Will They Play?

With the NHL officially announcing a new franchise in Utah, fans were left with a lot of questions surrounding the move.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Wants NBA Title, Second Sixth-Man Trophy

Now the elder statesman of the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson has a few to-dos left in the NBA before calling it a career.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Hoping To Continue Trend Of High Viewership For Women’s Sports

Women's sports are having a moment setting records and the Red Rocks hope to set a few more as they compete for a National Title.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Yetis Added To NHL Team Name Trademark Applications

A sixth trademark application for the new Utah NHL franchise was sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday. The Utah Yetis.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah Assistant Coach DeMarlo Slocum To Join Danny Sprinkle At Washington

DeMarlo Slocum is heading up to Seattle to join former USU head coach Danny Sprinkle at Washington as an assistant.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Hockey History: The Utah Grizzlies

The Utah Grizzlies would play their first season in Utah in the same building the Salt Lake Golden Eagles played their last, Delta Center.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics Compete For A National Title