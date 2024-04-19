How To Watch Utah Gymnastics Compete For A National Title

FORT WORTH, TX – The Red Rocks have a prime opportunity to earn their first National Title since 1995 after putting on a dominant performance to win their semifinal bracket.

Utah along with Florida, LSU, and Cal will battle it out Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience to determine a National Champion.

Here is how you can watch all the action as Utah gymnastics competes in the Final Four on the Floor to determine the 2024 National Champions for women’s collegiate gymnastics.

How To Watch The Red Rocks Compete At The Finals

WHEN: Saturday, April 20

Saturday, April 20 WHERE: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas TIME: 1:30 pm MT

1:30 pm MT CHANNEL: ABC/ESPN

Which leo do you think the Red Rocks will wear to compete for a National Title?

The inspiration behind the design ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/6RCJPT6ozI — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 18, 2024

A Sports Dynasty Unlike Any Other

Everyone talks about the New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers, or the Michael Jordan led- Chicago Bulls (among others) when it comes to sports dynasties.

All of those teams pale in comparison when you tally what the Red Rocks have accomplished.

We’ve said it before but we’ll say it again. The GREATEST DYNASTY in all of sport is @UtahGymnastics — University of Utah (@UUtah) April 19, 2024

Utah gymnastics has nearly a half century of dominance, making 48 straight appearances at Nationals. (That’s 48 consecutive times the Utes have been in contention for a title.)

10 National Championships- nine NCAA and one AIAW while never finishing lower than No. 10 in the country in any given season.

The Utes have six Pac-12 Conference Championships to their name while earning the last four consecutively. Something no other Pac-12 gymnastics team has or will ever accomplish.

If that wasn’t enough, the Red Rocks also put the blueprint in place for not only college gymnastics to be wildly successful, but women’s sports in general, largely thanks to founding head coach Greg Marsden’s efforts.

Tell us what you think in the comments. Are the Red Rocks the best sports dynasty ever?

