One person dead in southern Utah car pursuit

Apr 20, 2024, 6:46 PM

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

One person has died following a police pursuit in southern Utah on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

CEDAR CITY The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died following a crash in a police pursuit Saturday in southern Utah.

According to a news release from the Department of Public Safety, a pursuit began on a vehicle in Iron County. The pursuit continued to Highway 89 in Kane County with officers from several agencies involved in the chase.

Tire spikes were deployed at the intersection of Highway 89 and state Route 14, according to the release. However, the individual continued to drive south on Highway 89. A short time later, a second set of tire spikes were deployed by a deputy with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The individual crashed the vehicle into the deputy’s unoccupied vehicle. The individual died from injuries sustained in the crash.

No information was provided on why the vehicle was being pursued by police. The identity of the victim was also not provided. The Iron, Garfield, Beaver, and Kane County Protocol Team is investigating the incident.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

