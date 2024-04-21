On the Site:
Search and rescue looking for Washington hiker in Davis County, Utah

Apr 21, 2024, 11:27 AM | Updated: 12:48 pm

25-year-old Tobias Braaten was scheduled to come back from an overnight hiking trip on Saturday, Ap...

25-year-old Tobias Braaten was scheduled to come back from an overnight hiking trip on Saturday, April 21, 2024 and did not return. (Davis County Sheriff's Office)

(Davis County Sheriff's Office)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it was looking for a 25-year-old man who didn’t return from an overnight hiking trip on Saturday.

Stephanie Dinsmore with the sheriff’s office said the man, identified later as Tobias Braaten, is from Washington. He had planned an overnight trip near Thurston Peak on Friday. Dinsmore said the man did not return when expected on Saturday.

Search and rescue crews began examining the area. Dinsmore said the trail contained some “adverse conditions.”

The sheriff’s office asked hikers on the Fernwood Trail between Friday evening and Saturday evening to contact Davis dispatch at 801-451-4150 if they believe they saw him.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

This story initially reported the hiker as a missing woman. It has since been updated. 

