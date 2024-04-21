On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Driver ejected from truck, killed in Washington County

Apr 21, 2024, 1:14 PM

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


ENTERPRISE, Washington County — One man is dead after he was ejected from a truck on state Route 18 on Saturday evening, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Quincy Breuer with the UHP said the man was traveling near mile marker 40.5 in a pickup truck, headed north. It was just before midnight, Breuer said.

The truck veered slightly to the right, and the driver noticed and overcorrected to the left, sending him across the southbound lanes and off the road completely.

Breuer said the truck rolled over after it left, and ejected the driver from the driver’s seat, killing him.

UHP did not release the driver’s identity, or say further what may have caused him to begin veering off-road.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated. 

