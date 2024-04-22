Man riding electric scooter killed after collision with car near Fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man riding an electric scooter was killed after a collision with a car Sunday evening. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Salt Lake City Police Department identified the man killed as Ismael Ontivaros. Initial emergency medical care was given at the crash site before Ontivaros was taken to a hospital.

The fatal collision is the fourth traffic-related death in Salt Lake City in 2024, according to SLCPD.

Police said 911 took a call about the crash Sunday at 8:56 p.m. Ontivaros was riding a rented scooter south on 800 West while the car, driven by a 22-year-old man, was heading west on North Temple Street. The man stayed at the crash site after the collision.

“Impairment may be a factor, and additional investigative work is needed,” SLCPD said.

SLCPD said the cause of the crash is still being investigated. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made, and no citations had been issued.

A multi-jurisdictional team investigates crashes involving serious injuries or death, according to SLCPD.