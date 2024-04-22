One person hurt in auto-pedestrian collision Sunday night

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a auto-pedestrian collision Sunday night.

The incident happened in the area of 800 W. North Temple around 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was riding an electronic scooter.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said to expect road closures in the area.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.