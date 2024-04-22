On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

One person hurt in auto-pedestrian collision Sunday night

Apr 21, 2024, 10:02 PM | Updated: 10:15 pm

Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian in Salt Lake City on Sunday night. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. (KSL TV)

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City police are investigating a auto-pedestrian collision Sunday night. 

The incident happened in the area of 800 W. North Temple around 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was riding an electronic scooter.  

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said to expect road closures in the area.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

