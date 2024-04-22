Activewear and other tech to help you stay healthy

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY — It can be a daily struggle to prioritize your health, but there’s some technology that can help keep you motivated.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has Fitbit built into it so you can track all your steps and heart rate.

It’s just a really nice device as we’re getting out in the summer,” said Liz Gelardi, a Verizon tech expert in Salt Lake City.

Going for a run? Pair some Shokz headphones with your phone. They have bone induction technology so they sit on the outside of your ear and you can hear your surroundings.

“These have over 20 hours of listening time and also water resistant and sweatproof,” said Gelardi.

And last, if you like to hike, pack this JBL Speaker.

“I love this little clip because you can clip it on a bike on a backpack, take it with you wherever you’re going.”

It’s waterproof and you get over 10 hours of listening time.

Local News

Salt Lake City planted 250 trees in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Salt Lake City plants 250 trees for Earth Day

Salt Lake City planted 250 trees in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day at the Regional Athletic Complex.

1 hour ago

FBI agent Douglas Hart, right, testifies Monday about texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Da...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

‘Angels are angry’: FBI agent describes ‘manipulating’ texts between Lori and Chad Daybell

FBI agent Douglas Hart testified Monday about texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, showing how he said they manipulated each other.

1 hour ago

FILE (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)...

Mary Culbertson

Missing 12-year-old in SLC located safely

Salt Lake police were searching for a 12-year-old girl who was located Monday afternoon.

3 hours ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Larry D. Curtis

Man riding electric scooter killed after collision with car near Fairpark

A 41-year-old man riding an electric scooter was struck by a car Sunday and then died at a hospital.

4 hours ago

Crews work to stabilize Panguitch Lake Dam on April 12, 2024. (Utah Department of Public Safety)...

Josh Ellis

DWR reopens Panguitch Lake for fishing; additional dam inspection, repairs possible this week

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday that Panguitch Lake has reopened for fishing, effective today.

4 hours ago

A Cache County pharmacist said he feels safer now that someone is in jail on drug charges relating ...

Shelby Lofton

‘This is endangerment to pharmacies:’ Pharmacist who was victim of fraud calls, store break-in speaks out on rapper’s charges

A Cache County pharmacist said he feels safer now that someone is in jail on drug charges relating to fraudulent prescription schemes.

16 hours ago

