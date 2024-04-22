Activewear and other tech to help you stay healthy

SALT LAKE CITY — It can be a daily struggle to prioritize your health, but there’s some technology that can help keep you motivated.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has Fitbit built into it so you can track all your steps and heart rate.

It’s just a really nice device as we’re getting out in the summer,” said Liz Gelardi, a Verizon tech expert in Salt Lake City.

Going for a run? Pair some Shokz headphones with your phone. They have bone induction technology so they sit on the outside of your ear and you can hear your surroundings.

“These have over 20 hours of listening time and also water resistant and sweatproof,” said Gelardi.

And last, if you like to hike, pack this JBL Speaker.

“I love this little clip because you can clip it on a bike on a backpack, take it with you wherever you’re going.”

It’s waterproof and you get over 10 hours of listening time.