On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Caitlin Clark’s Early Play In WNBA Will Be Tryout For US Olympic Women’s Roster Spot

Apr 22, 2024, 3:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s early play in WNBA will serve as her tryout for a spot on the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team.

The women’s roster for the Paris Games won’t be determined before June 1. Unable to attend the U.S. training camp this month, Clark will have the start of her WNBA career to show the U.S. women’s basketball selection committee whether she deserves a spot on the team.
Selection committee chair Jennifer Rizzotti said she’ll be watching.

RELATED: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Is AP Player Of Year For 2nd Straight Season

“You always want to introduce new players into the pool whether it’s for now or the future,” Rizzotti told The Associated Press. “We stick to our principles of talent, obviously, positional fit, loyalty and experience. It’s got to be a combination of an entire body of work. It’s still not going to be fair to some people.”

Clark was invited to attend the U.S. training camp in Cleveland, but it was held during the Final Four when she was still competing for a national championship with Iowa. Attending the camp wasn’t mandatory to make the team, but it certainly would have helped the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader show the selection committee she could hold her own against some of the best players in the world. The camp in Cleveland was the last one the U.S. had before announcing its roster.

The team will get together in Phoenix for a few days in July right before the Olympics, including playing an exhibition All-Star game against WNBA players.

The U.S men’s basketball Olympic roster was announced last week.

The American women, who are trying for an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal, have a talented group of guards in the pool. The list includes five-time Olympian Diana Taurasi as well as Chelsea Gray, Ariel Atkins and Jewell Loyd, who all played on the Tokyo Games team in 2021. Kelsey Plum, who owns an Olympic gold medal in 3×3, and Sabrina Ionescu are also in the pool.

RELATED: Clark, Reese Are Major Part Of Rise Of Women’s Basketball

“Thinking about Diana and Chelsea Gray and when their careers are done, you want to make sure you’re in a position with these upcoming guards with Sabrina, Kelsey and Caitlin that you feel good that our future is set,” Rizzotti said during 3×3 training camp last weekend.

Rizzotti will get a first-hand look at Clark when the No. 1 pick in the draft opens her WNBA career at the Connecticut Sun on May 14. Rizzotti is the president of the Sun.

If Clark makes the team, she wouldn’t be the first WNBA rookie to be on an Olympic squad. Breanna Stewart was the last one to do it, making the team in 2016. The difference was that Stewart had been part of the national team since she was a sophomore in college, playing on the 2014 World Cup squad.

While Clark has no senior national team experience, she has played on junior USA teams. She won gold medals at the 2019 and 2021 FIBA U19 World Cups and the 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Championship.

There were reports Clark potentially could’ve been part of the 3×3 team. but Clark has said her focus is playing on the 5-on-5 team.

“It’s where I want to be,” Clark told the AP last week. “Three-on-three is really cool, I’ve just never done it. But 5-on-5 is the goal and the dream. To play with the best in the world and against the best in the world, you can’t script it better than that.”

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Lose Draft Tiebreaker To Nuggets, Will Pick 29th

The Utah Jazz will own the 29th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft after a tiebreaker was held on Monday.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Safety Cole Bishop

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner so today we take a look at the potential landing spots for former Utah football safety Cole Bishop.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spencer Petras Leads Utah State QB Competition Following Spring Practices

Former Iowa Hawkeye Spencer Petras is the leader in the clubhouse to become Blake Anderson's Utah State Aggies' next starting quarterback.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL In Utah: Vote For Favorite Team Nickname

The state of Utah finally has an NHL hockey team to call its own. However, the club doesn't have a nickname yet.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Senior Guard Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return To Utah State

Utah State's backcourt seems to be getting stronger by the day, with Ian Martinez added to the 2024-25 roster.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rudy Gobert, John Collins Ranked Among NBA Most Overrated

Rudy Gobert and Utah Jazz forward John Collins are among the league's most overrated players according to a recent NBA poll.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Caitlin Clark’s Early Play In WNBA Will Be Tryout For US Olympic Women’s Roster Spot