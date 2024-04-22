Senior Guard Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return To Utah State

LOGAN, Utah— Utah State’s backcourt seems to be getting stronger by the day, with Ian Martinez added to the 2024-25 roster. Martinez is the third starter from last season’s 28-7 team to return after Mason Falslev and Isaac Johnson announced their returns earlier in the spring.

Martinez announced his decision to stay in Logan via social media on Monday, April 22.

Let’s run it back Aggie nation!! pic.twitter.com/qeySBVImme — Ian Martinez (@IanJumaine) April 22, 2024

Martinez was named Mountain West Player of the Week on December 18 and was named honorable mention All-Mountain West in his first season as an Aggie.

The former Utah Ute averaged 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while hitting 47.4 percent of his shots and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. Martinez finished with 21 points, four assists, and four rebounds in the Aggies’ first-round win over TCU. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2001.

About Ian Martinez

The uber-athletic, 6’3 wing was a revelation for USU in his first season after transferring from Maryland. Martinez played in 63 games across two seasons for the Terrapins. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent from deep.

Before playing for Maryland, the Heredia, Costa Rica native appeared in 24 games for the University of Utah.

Ian Martinez is running it back. The Aggies pick up another huge one as Martinez announces that he’s removing his name from the transfer portal and will be playing his senior season in Logan. That’s three starters now back for the reigning MWC champs, plus 6MOY Josh Uduje pic.twitter.com/FOyLIGDEWz — The Aggship (@TheAggship) April 22, 2024

Martinez played his prep basketball at JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, California, becoming a four-star recruit according to Rivals and 247Sports.com. Martinez scored 23.9 points and added 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 steals while leading the Lions to the CIF state championship regional quarterfinal. He was named all-CIF Southern Section (Division I), OC Register all-Orange County first team, and first-team all-Trinity League following his senior season.

