A look back 1 year after 2 Draper homes collapsed in a landslide

DRAPER — One year ago, a landslide in Draper took two houses with it, destroying them and forcing the evacuation of other homes in the area.

The homes were evacuated before they were destroyed, and there were no injuries, but the aftermath continues. Other homes in the area were evaluated for safety and some people were forced to leave.

A year later, Draper officials said the majority of the area cleanup is done, but they are still connected with Edge Homes, the neighborhood’s developer. The city said the developer is responsible for what remains and it’s the developer’s responsibility to investigate what went wrong on the cliffside.

“Our understanding is that contractors may not have followed the approved plans to their specifications,” the city said.

A trail in the area remains closed.

The KSL Investigators previously reported on the collapsed homes, which were built by Edge Homes in 2021. Eric and Carole Kamradt’s home and their next-door neighbor’s home had their certificates of occupancy revoked in 2022 after Draper officials told us by email “the residences were inspected and determined not to meet building code.”

Residents noticed cracks and the developer was measuring the homes as damage increased.

Monday, people were in the area taking photos of a chain-link fence, some signs and bits of rubble that remain in the area.

