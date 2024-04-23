On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

A look back 1 year after 2 Draper homes collapsed in a landslide

Apr 22, 2024, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


DRAPER — One year ago, a landslide in Draper took two houses with it, destroying them and forcing the evacuation of other homes in the area.

The homes were evacuated before they were destroyed, and there were no injuries, but the aftermath continues. Other homes in the area were evaluated for safety and some people were forced to leave.

A year later, Draper officials said the majority of the area cleanup is done, but they are still connected with Edge Homes, the neighborhood’s developer. The city said the developer is responsible for what remains and it’s the developer’s responsibility to investigate what went wrong on the cliffside.

“Our understanding is that contractors may not have followed the approved plans to their specifications,” the city said.

Chopper 5 flies over the area where two homes slid off a mountainside in Draper in April, 2023. (KSL TV) The aftermath of the Draper landslide from Saturday morning. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) Homes that were lost as part of a land collapse on April 22, 2023. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) The landslide area fenced of by Draper City authorities. (KSLTV) A landslide claimed two Draper homes on April 22, 2023. (KSL TV) A landslide claimed two Draper homes on April 22, 2023. (Jed Boal, KSL TV) Neighbors helping those effected by the Draper landslide (KSLTV) Two homes gave way and were destroyed, show on April 22, 2023. (Draper) Two homes gave way and were destroyed, show on April 22, 2023. (Draper) Two homes gave way and were destroyed, show on April 22, 2023. (Draper) A pair of homes in a Draper neighborhood were destroyed after the hillside they were built on gave way overnight, leading to the evacuation of nearby houses on April 22, 2023.(Ashley Moser, KSL TV)

A trail in the area remains closed.

The KSL Investigators previously reported on the collapsed homes, which were built by Edge Homes in 2021. Eric and Carole Kamradt’s home and their next-door neighbor’s home had their certificates of occupancy revoked in 2022 after Draper officials told us by email “the residences were inspected and determined not to meet building code.”

Residents noticed cracks and the developer was measuring the homes as damage increased.

Monday, people were in the area taking photos of a chain-link fence, some signs and bits of rubble that remain in the area.

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this story.

