On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Utah County Search and Rescue crews encouraging hikers to be prepared this spring

Apr 22, 2024, 6:59 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

PLEASANT GROVE With warmer weather in the forecast, that means more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. But that could come at a cost if you’re not prepared.

The reminder comes after an overdue hiker from Washington was found safe and unharmed after he was reported missing over the weekend.

While it the best possible outcome for his family and first responders, it’s not the case for everyone.

“(Calls are) already picking up for people who are lost or are stranded or fallen,” said Steve Gorrell, incident commander with the Utah County Sherriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

Gorrell said it’s important to learn to be prepared this time of year, which can bring certain challenges to hikers depending on the route they take.

“It is really warm down in the valley…but above about 8,500 feet, there’s still a significant amount of snow,” he said.

Hikers generally go up not prepared with the right clothing, will get wet or get cold.

“Hikers get fatigued a lot quicker and they’re just not prepared for how much snow is still at the higher elevations,” Gorrell said. “And because of the coldness and fatigue, then often they call us when they’re worn out or they lose the trail because the snow covers a trail.”

Tips to keep in mind

Gorrell said the overdue hiker did the right thing by letting people know what his plan was and packed accordingly.

“It’s really important to let somebody know where you’re going and what time you think you leave and what time you think you’ll be back,” he said.

Gorrell added depending on the hike, it’s important to bring several liters of water, or a water filter, food, extra clothes and items to keep you warm, even something to start a fire. He said it’s important to pack items that can help you survive for a day or night, if you get lost, or in Gorrell’s case if he has to stay with a victim overnight.

He also recommended having a map downloaded on your phone or GPS. But Gorrell said if you think you’re lost it’s important to call for help immediately, especially before your phone dies.

“Call 911 sooner rather than later. Don’t wait till it’s dark either to figure out,” he said.

While easier said than done, Gorrel said do not panic.

“Know that we can get to people pretty quick and we have lots of resources. Other thing people don’t always recognize as we don’t charge for any of our services,” he said. “We love to come out and help people and we don’t care how they got where they’re at.”

The best possible outcome in any case is to help anyone get to safety and reunite with their family.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Alta resort...

Eliza Pace and Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV

Utah’s ski industry contributed $1.94 billion in nonresident visitor spending during the 2022/23 season

Out of state visitors spent a record of $1.94 billion at Utah ski areas during the 2022/2023 ski season, according to data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. 

5 days ago

Shelby Lofton and Mark Jones

Wildlife experts looking into unusual numbers of tularemia deaths among beavers in state

The Utah Department of Natural Resources has identified 10 animals that have died from tularemia — a disease that can be transmitted to humans.

6 days ago

Gorilla, Pele at Utah's Hogle Zoo...

Shara Park

Utah’s Hogle Zoo announces this years new arrivals

From rescued cougar cubs to a baby gorilla expected to arrive this summer, there are exciting things happening at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

10 days ago

A fire pit at Zion National Park’s South Campground...

Carter Williams

Zion National Park begins ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to repair historic campground

Construction to repair and rehabilitate Zion National Park's aging South Campground is now getting underway, park officials say.

17 days ago

Trash along a Utah highway...

Alex Cabrero

Cleaning up Utah is South Jordan man’s mission

Plastic bottles, tires, paper, and all sorts of trash just piled up along the sides of roads, highways, and especially the interstates.

17 days ago

The new Border Campground on the Utah side of Bear Lake that's being built....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Bear Lake State Park is opening new areas to keep up with growth

State park managers for both sides of Bear Lake are preparing for the crowds that continue to grow every year with a new beach and renovated campsites.

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah County Search and Rescue crews encouraging hikers to be prepared this spring