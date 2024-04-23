Crash kills utility task vehicle driver in Richfield
Apr 22, 2024, 8:14 PM
(Utah Highway Patrol)
RICHFIELD — Richfield City police say the male driver of a utility task vehicle was involved in a crash with a car at 1100 South Main Street on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m.
Police said the driver was ejected by the force of the crash. He was hospitalized but died of his injuries.
Those in the other vehicle were also hospitalized with minor injuries.
An investigation has been turned over to the Utah Highway Patrol.