LOCAL NEWS

Crash kills utility task vehicle driver in Richfield

Apr 22, 2024, 8:14 PM

Richfield City police say the male driver of a utility task vehicle was involved in a crash with a car at 1100 South Main Street on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. (Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY SIMONE SEIKALY


KSLTV.com

RICHFIELD — Richfield City police say the male driver of a utility task vehicle was involved in a crash with a car at 1100 South Main Street on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Police said the driver was ejected by the force of the crash. He was hospitalized but died of his injuries.

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Those in the other vehicle were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

An investigation has been turned over to the Utah Highway Patrol.

