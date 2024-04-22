On the Site:
Corner Canyon’s Brody Kozlowski Commits To BYU Basketball

Apr 22, 2024, 8:24 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – New BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young has his first commitment, and it’s a notable one.

Young received a commitment on Monday from Corner Canyon High standout Brody Kozlowski.

Brody Kozlowski is the first commit of the Kevin Young era at BYU

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tipton Edits (@tiptonedits)

Kozlowski initially planned to play for USC after announcing his commitment to the Trojans last fall. He signed his NLI with USC one month later. But that plan to play for the Big Ten-bound Trojans turned upside down once Andy Enfield left Los Angeles to take the SMU Mustangs position.

Kozlowski re-opened his recruitment, considering SMU, Cal, Stanford, and Nevada.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Kozlowski is a four-star recruit in the class of 2024. He’s rated the No. 3 player in the state of Utah for his class.

Kozlowski was a prospect that BYU’s previous staff under Mark Pope. The 6-foot-7 Kozlowski is the son to current BYUtv Analyst Kristen Kozlowski.

Throughout his prep career at Corner Canyon, Kozlowski made 134 three-pointers. This past season, he averaged 20.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Kozlowski is the first verbal commit of Kevin Young’s tenure at BYU.

Young is currently juggling his head coach role with the program while continuing to work as the associate head coach of the Phoenix Suns during their NBA Playoff run.

Kozlowski, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has not announced intentions to serve a mission out of high school, so the expectation is that he will compete for playing time as a true freshman in the 2024-25 season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

