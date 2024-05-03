On the Site:
Dana Foederer Scores First NWSL Goal To Drop Angel City Lead To One

May 3, 2024, 9:09 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With Utah down by two goals, Dana Foederer put the Royals on the board in the second half to give some momentum to the home side.

The goal was Foederer’s first in the NWSL.

Angel City FC took a 2-0 lead in the first half and had all of the momentum going into the break.

In the 51st minute, Paige Monaghan ran the break with numbers and found Ally Sentnor on the left side.

Sentnor gave the defense a move and unloaded to Foederer in the middle of the box. The ACFC defense couldn’t react in time and Foederer put an easy shot on the right side of the goal.

The score put some wind in the sails of the Royals.

They continued to attack and create opportunities over the next ten minutes but Angel City held strong on the back end.

How To Watch Utah Royals FC, NWSL Matches

The Royals will play 26 games in the 2024 season.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

Like many other leagues, the NWSL broadcasts its games on a handful of channels and platforms.

TV options include CBS, ESPN, and ION network. Streaming options include Prime Video, Paramount+, ESPN+, and NWSL+.

Prime Video will specifically carry Friday night matches and ION network will have Saturday night double-headers.

NWSL+ is free for everyone in the U.S. and can be downloaded on Apple, Fire, and Roku TVs. Sign up for NWSL+ here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

BYU Star Dallin Hall Found Immediate Alignment With Kevin Young

BYU's star point guard immediately connected with Kevin Young.

2 hours ago

