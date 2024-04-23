Two Jazz Players Make Appearances In NBA’s Top 25 Blocks Of Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were top ten in blocks this year and it showed on the NBA’s top-25 rejections of the regular season.

Two Jazz guards made the list with some highlight denials in Swat Lake City.

15 – THT Stuffs Suns During In-Season Tournament

Talen Horton-Tucker showed Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns that a fastbreak doesn’t equal a free bucket.

Goodwin ran the break and rose up for a slam but Horton-Tucker met him at the apex and sent the shot into the stands.

The purple court must’ve brought something out of Utah as they finished with 10 blocks to Phoenix’s four.

John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, and Collin Sexton all finished with two blocks. Ochai Agbaji led the team with three.

9 – Ochai Sends Herro Back To South Beach

The Miami Heat only come to SLC once a year and former Jazzman Ochai Agbaji made it a memorable trip in 2023.

One day before New Year’s Eve, the Jazz beat the Heat 117-109 behind a combined 43 points from Keyonte George and Sexton.

However, it was Agabji who stole the show with his block on Tyler Herro.

Ironically, the block was Agbaji’s only stat in the game in 15 minutes played. He didnt dish an assist or pull in a rebound and missed all four of his shot attempts.

But the block was all Jazz fans needed.

Herro had an open lane to the hoop and went up for a punctuation slam but Agbaji snuck in from the backside and got a palm full of ball.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

