BYU Guard Jaxson Robinson Declares For 2024 NBA Draft

Apr 23, 2024, 4:23 PM

PROVO, Utah – Jaxson Robinson has announced he will pursue an NBA career.

Robinson made the announcement on X on Tuesday.

“First and foremost, I would like to give all glory to God, without him none of this would be possible. I want to thank my amazing parents who have been a blessing and made every effort to help me pursue my dream. I would like to thank Cougar Nation, coaching staff, trainers, my teammates, and professors who’ve helped me grow so much as a person these past two years. To all my family and friends, all of my past teammates, coaches, and trainers, thank you for your continued love and support.

“Having said that, I will be pursuit my dream and declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. I am looking forward to this next chapter of my life and what God has in store for me.”

Jaxson Robinson declares for 2024 NBA Draft

Robinson announced his intentions to pursue the NBA draft four days before the early entrant deadline on April 27.

This past season, Robinson led BYU basketball in scoring at 14.2 points per game. The 6-foot-7 guard shot 35% from three-point range. He earned Sixth Man of the Year in the Big 12 Conference.

At times throughout the past season, Robinson occasionally appeared on mock drafts as a first round prospect.

After BYU’s NCAA Tournament loss to Duquesne, Robinson hinted at the possibility of returning to BYU. But since that setback one month ago, a lot has changed for BYU.

Mark Pope, the coach who gave Robinson an opportunity at BYU after stints at Texas A&M and Arkansas, moved to Kentucky. BYU has since hired Kevin Young as their new head coach.

Robinson shared videos of Mark Pope’s introductory press conference at Kentucky on his Instagram, leading many to wonder if Robinson would follow Pope to Lexington. Instead, Robinson is going to chase a career in the NBA.

“When you just look at Jaxson, you see this guy that’s 6-6, 7-2 (wingspan). Those are NBA dimensions without a doubt,” said former BYU head coach Mark Pope to KSL Sports in January. “His skill level and his ability to handle the ball and make plays; clearly, he’s an elite-level shooter that’s just growing into that as he becomes more and more confident. He still has so much untapped potential in terms of he could have a game-altering impact on the defensive end. He’s still trying to learn that part of it.”

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held June 26-27 in Brooklyn, New York.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

