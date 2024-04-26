On the Site:
Buffalo Bills Select Utah Safety Cole Bishop In 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024, 7:15 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Buffalo Bills selected former Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop with the No. 60 overall pick during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah safety Cole Bishop selected in 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

 

Bishop was the third safety picked in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join former Ute teammate Dalton Kincaid and a Buffalo team that posted an 11-6 record in 2023.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Cole Bishop

Before his time at the University of Utah, Bishop was a standout player at Starr’s Mill High School. The Peachtree City, Georgia native began his career with the Utes in 2021.

In his first two years at Utah, the defensive back helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference titles and make back-to-back appearances in the Rose Bowl Game.

Bishop played three seasons at Utah. As a senior in 2023, the safety had 60 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 11 games played.

In 35 games with the Utes, Bishop totaled 197 total tackles, 117 solo tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick.

Bishop declared for the NFL Draft in December 2023.

Cole Bishop at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 206 lbs.

Arm: 29 3/4’’

Hand: 9 1/2’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39″

Broad Jump: 10’ 4’’

