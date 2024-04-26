On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Former Highland Star Haloti Ngata Announces Ravens Pick At 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024, 8:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Highland High product and football star Haloti Ngata announced a pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Haloti Ngata announces Ravens’ draft pick

The NFL Draft is being held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan from April 25–27.

RELATED: Former BYU QB Taysom Hill Announces Saints Pick At 2024 NFL Draft

During the second round of the draft on Friday, April 26, Ngata took the stage and announced Baltimore’s selection.

The Ravens drafted Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten with the No. 62 overall pick.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

2024 NFL Draft Schedule

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1: Begins on Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 2-3: Begins on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 4-7: Begins on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT)

About Haloti Ngata

Ngata attended Highland High School where he was a three-year starter on the defensive line.

As a senior, Ngata led the Rams to the state quarterfinals and was named the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year. Ngata was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the nation.

Ngata chose to attend Oregon over BYU, Washington, and other schools. As a Duck, Ngata became the school’s first consensus All-American in more than 40 years. He ended his career at Oregon with 151 tackles and a school-record seven blocked kicks.

Ngata was drafted by the Ravens with the 12th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Ngata played for the Ravens, Lions, and Eagles in his 13-year NFL career. He is most remembered for his time in Baltimore, where he spent the first 9 years of his career.

The local standout retired after his last season in the league in 2018.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

