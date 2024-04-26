Denver Broncos Select Utah DE Jonah Elliss In 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Denver Broncos selected former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss with the No. 76 overall pick during the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah DE Jonah Elliss selected in 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Elliss was the ninth defensive end picked in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Denver team that posted an 8-9 record in 2023.

About Jonah Elliss

Before his time at the University of Utah, Elliss was a standout player at Moscow Senior High School in Idaho.

After his first two years in Salt Lake City, the defensive end had a breakout season as a junior in 2023.

However, Elliss suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 that forced him to end his Utah career a few games early.

Last season, Elliss had 37 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 10 games played.

Utah Edge Jonah Elliss has been one of the biggest breakout players in all of college football this season. One of the reasons: a vicious spin move that OTs have had no answer for all year. pic.twitter.com/WKxGg7cCPY — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2023

In 35 career games for the Utes, Elliss recorded 78 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 16 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Ellis declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in January.

The defensive end is the son of former NFL player Luther Elliss and the brother of NFL players Noah, Christian, and Kaden Elliss.

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 248 lbs.

Arm: 33″

Hand: 10 1/2’’

