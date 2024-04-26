On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Denver Broncos Select Utah DE Jonah Elliss In 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024, 8:12 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Denver Broncos selected former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss with the No. 76 overall pick during the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah DE Jonah Elliss selected in 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Elliss was the ninth defensive end picked in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Denver team that posted an 8-9 record in 2023.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Jonah Elliss

Before his time at the University of Utah, Elliss was a standout player at Moscow Senior High School in Idaho.

After his first two years in Salt Lake City, the defensive end had a breakout season as a junior in 2023.

However, Elliss suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 that forced him to end his Utah career a few games early.

Last season, Elliss had 37 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 10 games played.

In 35 career games for the Utes, Elliss recorded 78 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 16 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Ellis declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in January.

The defensive end is the son of former NFL player Luther Elliss and the brother of NFL players Noah, Christian, and Kaden Elliss.

Jonah Elliss’ measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 248 lbs.

Arm: 33″

Hand: 10 1/2’’

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

