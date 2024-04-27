Detroit Lions Select Utah Safety Sione Vaki In 2024 NFL Draft

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
SALT LAKE CITY – The Detroit Lions selected former Utah Utes defensive back Sione Vaki with the No. 132 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Utah safety Sione Vaki selected in 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Vaki was announced a running back selection.

Vaki was the 10th safety picked in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Lions team that posted a 12-5 record in 2023.

About Sione Vaki

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Antioch, California native was a standout player at Liberty High School.

The safety joined the Utah football program ahead of the 2022 season.

In his first season on the hill, Vaki played in all 14 of Utah’s games and started in five of those contests. Last season, Vaki had a breakout year for the Utes, starring on both offense and defense. He started 12 games at safety and became a standout running back on offense.

Vaki finished his college career with 90 total tackles, 70 solo tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks, and one interception on defense. On the other side of the ball, Vaki ran for 317 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in 11 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

The standout safety played in 26 games at Utah, including 17 starts.

Sione Vaki at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 5’ 11’’

Weight: 210 lbs.

Arm: 29 1/8’’

Hand: 8 5/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39.5’’

Broad Jump: 10’ 5’’

Bench Press: 20 reps

