CRIME

Ogden house raided; baby hospitalized after ingesting meth, fentanyl, police say

Apr 27, 2024, 12:47 PM

(File photo)

(File photo)

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


OGDEN — An 11-month-old baby was rushed to McKay-Dee Hospital Wednesday, showing signs of drug exposure. The child was lethargic and vomiting when brought in, and a toxicology test showed positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to court documents.

Ogden police were alerted and executed a search warrant on the child’s residence. Once in the home, officers met a 4-year-old child, along with Alexandr Denisko, Angela Peterson Busker and Philip Todd Stevens, who all admitted to smoking meth around the two children, according to a police booking affidavit. Police said the 4-year-old child did not exhibit signs of drug exposure.

Police reported finding a large quantity of methamphetamine, Percocet, fentanyl and Xanax in the house, along with six rifles and two pistols, and drug paraphernalia.

The affidavit states the occupants of the house “independently identified” Denisko as “possessing the meth and pills with intent to distribute them,” and that Denisko admitted to owning the guns found, though he has a past felony conviction resulting from robbing a Salt Lake pharmacy in 2009.

Denisko was booked into Weber County Jail where officers say they found a large amount of fentanyl pills on his person, with a scan revealing potentially more baggies in his body, according to the affidavit.

He was charged Thursday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a first-degree felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and endangerment of a child resulting in injury, second-degree felonies; endangerment of a child, eight counts of possession of firearm by a restricted person and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, third-degree felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Busker and Stevens were both charged with two counts of endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Busker was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Amelia June Olsen, 48, was also booked after she admitted to smoking meth around the children, according to the affidavit. Olsen was charged with endangerment of a child resulting in injury, a second-degree felony; endangerment of a child, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice, third-degree felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

