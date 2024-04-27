On the Site:
Report: Former Lehi Standout Dallin Holker Signs With New Orleans Saints

Apr 27, 2024, 5:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Lehi High School standout and Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints following the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Dallin Holker signs with Saints

The NFL reported shared the news of Holker’s signing at the end of the NFL Draft on Saturday, Apri. 27.

“Colorado state tight end Dallin Holker signing with New Orleans,” Tomasson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former Pioneers standout will join a Broncos team that posted an 8-9 record in 2023.

About Dallin Holker

Before his college career, Holker was a standout player for the Pioneers of Lehi High School in Utah.

After high school, the tight end chose to start his college career at BYU in 2018. Following his freshman season, Holker served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Following his two-year mission, Holker returned to BYU in 2021. The tight end played two more seasons with the Cougars before deciding to transfer to Colorado State ahead of the 2023 season.

During his time with the Cougars, Holker recorded 42 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns.

In his lone season with the Rams, the Lehi product posted a breakout campaign.

In 2023, Holker hauled in 64 catches for 767 yards and six touchdowns.

Holker declared for the NFL Draft in December 2023.

Dallin Holker at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 3’’

Weight: 241 lbs.

Arm: 33 5/8’’

Hand: 10 1/4’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.66 seconds

Vertical Jump: 32.5″

Broad Jump: 10’ 2’’

3-Cone Drill: 6.83 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.21 seconds

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

