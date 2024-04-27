Former BYU RB Aidan Robbins Signs With Cleveland Browns

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars running back Aidan Robbins signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Aidan Robbins signs with Browns

The BYU football team shared the news of Robbins’ deal with the Browns on Saturday, April 27.

Robbins played one season for the Cougars.

The running back will join a Cleveland team that posted an 11-6 record in 2023.

About Aidan Robbins

Coming out of high school, Robbins was a three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in Kentucky, and the No. 55 running back in the nation.

Robbins played in just three games for Louisville in 2020 and 2021, posting 51 yards and a touchdown in his limited field time.

In 2022 at UNLV, Robbisn took a jump. He led the Rebels in rushing with 209 carries for 1,011 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Robbisn transferred from UNLV to BYU in December 2022.

RELATED: BYU Picks Up Commitment From Transfer Portal RB Aidan Robbins

There it is! @BYUFootball is on the board 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zTEJpNEJTv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

In his lone season with the Cougars, Robbins carried the ball 101 times for 485 yards and one touchdown. He also pulled in seven receptions for 33 yards.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland