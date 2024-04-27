On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Andres Gomez Gives RSL First-Half Lead Against Philadelphia Union

Apr 27, 2024, 6:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHILADELPHIA – RSL midfielder Andres Gomez showed off his power in the 34th minute with an excellent goal to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead over Philadelphia.

The score gave Gomez his fourth goal of the season.

Chicho Arango ran the break and found Gomez on his right.

As the defender approached, Gomez loaded up and sent a strike toward the top center of goal.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake got his hands on the shot but the ball had so much power behind it that it went straight in the air and found its way across the line.

The opportunity came after a lucky break on the other end.

In the 33rd minute, Jack McGlynn sent a missile toward goal from outside the box but the shot hit his teammate in the box. We will never know for sure but the shot off the foot of McGlynn looked to be headed toward the top shelf.

Regardless, RSL took advantage and went up 1-0 in Subaru Park.

RSL Ends Two-Game Road Trip In Philadelphia

Real Salt Lake started the month of April with back-to-back draws against Minnesota and Columbus.

After the big 4-0 win over Chicago last weekend, Real moved up to eighth in the MLS power rankings.

RSL currently holds the 3-seed in the West with a record of 4-2-3.

Philadelphia sits in the East’s six-spot at 3-0-4. They are the only undefeated team left in Major League Soccer.

The Union have played three home games so far this season. They have one win and two draws in Subaru Park.

Real Salt Lake will look to hand the Union their first loss of the 2024 season on Saturday.

RSL forward Chicho Arango has been on a tear so far this season.

With eight goals and six assists in nine games played, Arango has emerged as an early-season MVP candidate.

He leads the MLS in goals ahead of Lionel Messi with seven and four other players with six.

A win on Saturday could move RSL to as high as second in the West standings.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Former BYU Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC End Losing Streak, Play Houston To Scoreless Draw

The Utah Royals FC played to a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash at America First Field on Saturday.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Takes Lead In 89th Minute, Steals Three Points In Philadelphia

RSL struck first and then broke a 1-1 tie in the 89th minute to steal three points from the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alexandros Katranis Puts RSL On Top With One Minute Left In Regulation

Alexandros Katranis made sure that the match between RSL and Philadelphia didnt end in a draw as he scored in the 89th minute.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Selected During 2024 NFL Draft

Seven players with ties to the state of Utah heard their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft and officially joined the league.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU LB Max Tooley Signs With Houston Texans

Former BYU Cougars linebacker Max Tooley signed a free agent deal with the Houston Texans following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Andres Gomez Gives RSL First-Half Lead Against Philadelphia Union