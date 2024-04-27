Utah Royals FC End Losing Streak, Play Houston To Scoreless Draw

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals FC played to a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash at America First Field on Saturday.

Houston looked to have the early advantage but it never resulted in any points on the board.

The Royals finished with nine shots to Houston’s five. Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell ended with four saves.

First Half

Utah’s game plan was clear from the opening kick.

The Royals pressed Houston in the backfield and did everything in their power to keep possession.

Through the first 15 minutes, the Dash had zero shot attempts. The Royals had one in this same stretch. Hannah Betfort took a shot from the center of the box but it missed to the left.

As the 20th minute passed, the game speed took a noticeable hit.

In the 23rd and 24th minutes, Paige Monaghan and Mikayla Cluff both got good shots off but the first was blocked and the second was saved by Campbell.

Utah shifted from a high-energy game plan to a much more patient one. This worked in Houston’s favor.

Over the next ten minutes, the Dash did their best to pick apart the Royal’s defense and keep the ball in their attacking third.

Houston executed well but Utah did an even better job of bending but not breaking.

Utah had back-to-back shot attempts again in the 37th and 38th minutes off the feet of Amandine Henry and Monaghan. Both missed to the left.

Monaghan was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 42nd minute.

The momentum seemed to swing back over to the Royals side late in the first half. Utah got one more good look before the break but Campbell made another tough save.

The first half ended in a 0-0 tie.

Second Half

The second half was as defensive-minded as the first.

Neither Utah nor Houston could gain much of an edge as both sides began to get desperate for a goal.

The Royals took two shots in the first 15 minutes of the second half but both were saved.

From the 61st to 76th minutes, there were zero shot attempts and eight fouls called.

Henry took another shot from outside the box in the 78th minute but it was blocked.

Hannah Betfort went down with an injury in the 83rd minute and was promptly subbed out for Cameron Tucker.

The stifling defense continued for both sides as four minutes of stoppage time was added.

Neither team could make some last-minute magic happen as the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

