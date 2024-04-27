Former Southern Utah WR Isaiah Wooden Signs With Atlanta Falcons

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds wide receiver Isaiah Wooden signed a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Southern Utah WR Isaiah Wooden signs with Falcons

The Southern Utah football team shared the news of Wooden’s deal with the Falcons after the conclusion of the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

Wooden will meet up with a few Utah Locals in the NFL in Atlanta. Including Utah’s Clark Phillips III and BYU’s Tyler Allgeier.

The former SUU standout will join a Falcons team that posted a 7-10 record in 2023.

About Isaiah Wooden

Wooden was a two-star prospect coming out of Helix High School in La Mesa, California.

He spent two years with the Kent State Golden Flashes before transferring to Southern Utah in 2022.

Wooden never got much opportunity at Kent State. He caught just four passes in 2020 and hardly got on the field in 2021.

As a Thunderbird, Wooden put up 99 receptions for 1,682 yards and 20 touchdowns.

His best game at SUU came last season against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. In a 45-17 win, Wooden caught five passes for 123 yards and four touchdowns.

