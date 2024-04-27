On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Southern Utah WR Isaiah Wooden Signs With Atlanta Falcons

Apr 27, 2024, 10:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds wide receiver Isaiah Wooden signed a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Southern Utah WR Isaiah Wooden signs with Falcons

The Southern Utah football team shared the news of Wooden’s deal with the Falcons after the conclusion of the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

Wooden will meet up with a few Utah Locals in the NFL in Atlanta. Including Utah’s Clark Phillips III and BYU’s Tyler Allgeier.

The former SUU standout will join a Falcons team that posted a 7-10 record in 2023.

About Isaiah Wooden

Wooden was a two-star prospect coming out of Helix High School in La Mesa, California.

He spent two years with the Kent State Golden Flashes before transferring to Southern Utah in 2022.

Wooden never got much opportunity at Kent State. He caught just four passes in 2020 and hardly got on the field in 2021.

As a Thunderbird, Wooden put up 99 receptions for 1,682 yards and 20 touchdowns.

His best game at SUU came last season against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. In a 45-17 win, Wooden caught five passes for 123 yards and four touchdowns.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah TE Thomas Yassmin Signs With Denver Broncos

Former Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin signed a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Miles Battle Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Former Utah Utes defensive back Miles Battle signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Former BYU Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC End Losing Streak, Play Houston To Scoreless Draw

The Utah Royals FC played to a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash at America First Field on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Takes Lead In 89th Minute, Steals Three Points In Philadelphia

RSL struck first and then broke a 1-1 tie in the 89th minute to steal three points from the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alexandros Katranis Puts RSL On Top With One Minute Left In Regulation

Alexandros Katranis made sure that the match between RSL and Philadelphia didnt end in a draw as he scored in the 89th minute.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Former Southern Utah WR Isaiah Wooden Signs With Atlanta Falcons