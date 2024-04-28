Michigan Panthers DB Kai Nacua Picks Off Pass In Third Straight Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU defensive back Kai Nacua picked off a pass for the third straight game in the Michigan Panthers’ Week 5 matchup against the Memphis Showboats.

Kai Nacua continues INT streak

The Showboats hosted the Panthers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday, April 28.

With 11:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, former Utah Utes and current Showboats quarterback Troy Williams attempted a deep pass down the left side of the field before Nacua intercepted the ball for the Panthers. The BYU product returned the ball two yards to the Memphis 41-yard line.

Nacua and Panthers ended up being Memphis, 35-18.

The former BYU safety finished the contest with three total tackles, two solo tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups.

Nacua entered the game having recorded 24 tackles, one sacks, and two interceptions this season.

Williams finished the game 19/37 passing for 248 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also ran the ball twice for 24 yards.

With the win over the Showboats, the Panthers improved to a 3-2 record.

Michigan’s next game is on the road against the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Kai Nacua

Before his professional career, the Las Vegas, Nevada product was a safety at BYU from 2013-16.

During his four seasons with the Cougars, Nacua recorded 165 total tackles, 117 solo tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions, and two touchdowns. He played in 38 games at BYU.

After his college career, Nacua went undrafted in 2017 and signed a free agent deal with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Nacua played in the NFL from 2017-2022. He spent time with the Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets.

Nacua joined the Panthers in 2023 when the team was still in the USFL.

He is the older brother of fellow Panthers player Samson Nacua and Puka Nacua of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

