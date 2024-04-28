Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Five Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the fifth week of the 2024 United Football League season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 5 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the fifth week of the UFL season:

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (2-3)

The former Utah linebacker and the Defenders suffered a 45-12 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, April 28.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-4)

The former Utah running back had six carries for 15 yards and four receptions for 15 yards in Houston’s 32-9 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 27.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

We will come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/y2l5LxVNT5 — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) April 28, 2024

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-4)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 35-18 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 28.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-4)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 35-18 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 28.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

It’s onto next week for us. pic.twitter.com/JpdAIbF7dR — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) April 28, 2024

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-4)

The former Utah quarterback was 19/37 passing for 248 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in Memphis’ 35-18 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 28. He also ran the ball twice for 24 yards.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-2)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Michigan’s 35-18 win over the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28.

Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (3-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Michigan’s 35-18 win over the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28.

Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (4-1)

The former Utah linebacker had three tackles, two sacks, and one tackle for loss in St. Louis’ 45-12 win over the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 28.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (0-5)

The former BYU defensive lineman had one tackle in Arlington’s 25-15 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 27.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 5 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-2)

The former BYU defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups in Michigan’s 35-18 win over the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28.

Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-4)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles, three solo tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in Houston’s 32-9 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 27.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

ADAM RODRIGUEZ GETS THE SACK! A great stop and we are back on offense 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ytPF3qi7r1 — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) April 27, 2024

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (3-2)

The former Southern Utah punter punted four times with an average of 41.0 yards per kick in Michigan’s 35-18 win over the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28.

Next Game: vs. Arlington Renegades on Sunday, May 5 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (1-4)

The former Desert Hills standout had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Houston’s 32-9 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 27.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium

D.C Defenders – Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

