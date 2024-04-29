Utah Football Produces Another Robust Draft Class Despite Disappointing 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football continues to prove they are one of the best at identifying and developing NFL-level talent- even in a “down” year.

The 2024 NFL Draft is over, and once again the Utes were part of the upper echelon of college football teams with the most players drafted.

2023 is certainly a football season Utah fans would like to forget, mostly due to injuries. However, that team still produced an impressive amount of talent that will now be playing on Sundays.

The Utes walked away with five total players drafted in Cole Bishop, Jonah Elliss, Sione Vaki, Sataoa Laumea, and Devaughn Vele, while three other players were taken as free agents in Keaton Bills, Thomas Yassmin, and Miles Battle for a grand total of eight players.

Utah Football Also Represents A Strong Showing Of Polynesian Players Drafted

5.1 percent of all players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft or in free agency were of Polynesian decent which set a new record according to a post from the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

A record 5.1% OF ALL PLAYERS selected in the 2024 @NFL Draft are of Polynesian ancestry. This includes three of the top 20 first round picks. An amazing achievement considering Polynesians make up just .003% of the U.S. population. Congratulations @jonah_elliss, @tFautanu,… pic.twitter.com/uFUi3ZC1f1 — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) April 29, 2024

Four out of Utah football’s eight players entering the NFL this season are of Polynesian ancestry (Elliss, Vaki, Laumea, and Vele).

