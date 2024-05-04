Family of Dylan Rounds announces nonprofit in his memory

LUCIN, Box Elder — In a statment on Wednesday, the family of Dylan Rounds announced the creation of a nonprofit in his honor.

Rounds was found on April 9 in a remote area in Box Elder County, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted by recovering the remains and processing the evidence.

“While we had hoped for a different outcome, we have known since the start Dylan was no longer alive. This recent development means the investigation has gone full circle and now we can finally bring Dylan home and close this chapter,” the family statement read.

The remains found were confirmed to be Rounds by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

“We find solace in knowing that Dylan was surrounded by a network of caring individuals who spared no efforts in the search for him,” the statement read. “Your prayers, well-wishes, and acts of kindness sustained us through this ordeal, and we will forever be indebted to each and every one of you. As we come to terms with this heartbreaking discovery, we kindly request privacy and respect as we grieve the passing of our beloved Dylan.”

Dylan Rounds Legacy

In an effort to keep his memory alive, the Rounds family has created a nonprofit organization.

“In the wake of this heart-wrenching experience, we have chosen to channel out grief into a positive force by creating Dylan’s Legacy, a nonprofit organization to help families in similar situations,” the statement read. “Dylan’s Legacy will serve as a beacon of hope and support for families navigating the distressing ordeal of a missing loved one and the frustration of getting authorities to act accordingly.”

Through the nonprofit, the family is hoping to provide resources, guidance and emotional support to those in a similar situation.

The family concludes its statement by thanking all those who helped in the search.

“The family expresses their deepest gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the search for Dylan and supported them throughout this ordeal,” the statement read. “They invite individuals and organizations to join them in their mission to make a positive impact through Dylan’s Legacy.”

In May 2022, Rounds was reported missing by family members after they were unable to contact him.

Later that year, James Brenner was identified as a person of interest in his disappearance. Brenner used to live on his family’s property and worked with Rounds, according to the Rounds family.

On March 3, 2023, Brenner was charged with first-degree murder and desceration of a body.

To learn more about Dylan’s Legacy, click here.