Utah Lacrosse Earns Second Straight ASUN Title, Await NCAA Tournament Destination

May 5, 2024, 1:41 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lacrosse has earned their second ASUN Championship in a row after beating Jacksonville, 16-13 on Sunday afternoon.

The Utes had previously earned a share of the ASUN regular season title last week for the third time in a row since joining the conference back in 2022.

With conference title now firmly in hand, Utah awaits their NCAA Tournament destination which they will find out tonight at 7:30 pm MT on ESPN2.

Key Players Back-To-Back ASUN Championship Wins For Utah Lacrosse

Ryan Stines couldn’t be stopped for the Utes in their championship efforts posting up five points on the day.

Jared Andreala and Tyler Bradbury also caused Jacksonville issues contributing three points apiece.

Utah Softball Cancels Final Game Against No. 9 UW Due To Weather

Utah softball also had a great weekend even though their final game against the No. 9 Washington Huskies was cancelled due to bad weather on Sunday afternoon.

The Utes finished the regular season strong beating UW in their first two matches at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

Now Utah will turn their attention to the Pac-12 Tournament next week.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL Sports

