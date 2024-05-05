Utah Lacrosse Earns Second Straight ASUN Title, Await NCAA Tournament Destination

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lacrosse has earned their second ASUN Championship in a row after beating Jacksonville, 16-13 on Sunday afternoon.

The Utes had previously earned a share of the ASUN regular season title last week for the third time in a row since joining the conference back in 2022.

With conference title now firmly in hand, Utah awaits their NCAA Tournament destination which they will find out tonight at 7:30 pm MT on ESPN2.

Key Players Back-To-Back ASUN Championship Wins For Utah Lacrosse

Ryan Stines couldn’t be stopped for the Utes in their championship efforts posting up five points on the day.

Q3 | 13:53 | Utah 10, JU 6 LASER GOAL FROM STINES#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/9O23vzpegq — Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) May 5, 2024

Jared Andreala and Tyler Bradbury also caused Jacksonville issues contributing three points apiece.

Q4 | 12:35 | Utah 15, JU 8 Jared Andreala with the fast-break goal!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/vm6nAiyDUd — Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) May 5, 2024

Utah Softball Cancels Final Game Against No. 9 UW Due To Weather

Utah softball also had a great weekend even though their final game against the No. 9 Washington Huskies was cancelled due to bad weather on Sunday afternoon.

Today’s game has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Next stop: Pac-12 Tournament.#GoUtes https://t.co/i4LRe0Xfrj — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 5, 2024

The Utes finished the regular season strong beating UW in their first two matches at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

Now Utah will turn their attention to the Pac-12 Tournament next week.

