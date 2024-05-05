Panthers WR Siaosi Mariners Hauls In Touchdown Catch Against Renegades

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and Utah State Aggies wide receiver Siaosi Mariner hauled in a touchdown reception during Week 6 of the 2024 United Football League season.

Siaosi Mariner scores for Michigan Panthers

The Panthers hosted the Arlington Renegades at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, May 5.

With 11:44 remaining in the first quarter, Panthers quarterback Danny Etling found Mariner for a nine-yard touchdown and the first points of the game.

After a one-point conversion, the Panthers took a 7-0 lead over the Renegades.

That was fast ⚡️ The @USFLPanthers strike first in Detroit 😤 pic.twitter.com/P5IwJOaqA4 — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 5, 2024

Michigan went on to defeat Arlington, 28-27.

Mariner finished the game with four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.

WELL THAT WAS QUICK!! Siaosi Mariner puts us on the board 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/raNnNYKZnu — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) May 5, 2024

With the win, the Panthers improved their record to 4-2 this season.

Michigan’s next game is on the road against the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+.

About Siaosi Mariner

Before his professional career, the Tustin, California native played at the University of Utah from 2016-18. During his Utah career, Mariner recorded 32 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games.

The best play during the portion of @Utah_Football practice that the media was allowed to watch was this great finger tip catch along the sideline by Siaosi Mariner #Utes pic.twitter.com/Sws51BaZhB — Jeremiah Jensen (@JeremiahJensen) August 7, 2018

After his time with the Utes, Mariner transferred to Utah State and played one season with the Aggies. During his lone season with USU, Mariner hauled in 63 catches for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2020, Mariner went undrafted and signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent time with the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens before leaving the NFL for the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks in 2022.

After a couple of seasons in Canada, Mariner signed with the Panthers in 2024.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

