How To Watch 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

May 6, 2024, 10:08 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The National Hockey League announced the start time for the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday, May 7.

How to watch the NHL Draft Lottery

The NHL Draft Lottery will be held at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, New Jersey at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on May 7. It will be broadcast on ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.

The lottery will determine the first 16 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft. The process features franchises that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.

What odds does Utah have in the NHL Draft Lottery?

Utah’s NHL franchise has a 7.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Utah owns the sixth-best odds of receiving the top selection.

Only the San Jose Sharks (18.5 percent), Chicago Blackhawks (13.5 percent), Anaheim Ducks (11.5 percent), Columbus Blue Jackets (9.5 percent), and Montreal Canadiens (8.5 percent) enter the NHL Draft Lottery with better odds at securing the top pick than Utah.

In addition to the odds for the top pick, Utah has a 7.7 percent chance at receiving the second overall pick, 0.2 percent at the third pick, 34.2 percent for the sixth pick, 41.4 percent for the seventh pick, and a 9.1 percent shot at the eight overall selection.

Utah owns 13 picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, including one first round selection and three more in the second round.

Some of the top prospects for the NHL Draft include Macklin Celebrini (Boston University), Ivan Demidov (St. Petersburg), Artyom Levshunov (Michigan State), Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat), Cole Eiserman (USDP), Sam Dickinson (London), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw), Zeev Buium (Denver), Carter Yakenchuk (Calgary), Berkly Catton (Spokane), Tij Iginla (Kelowna), Konsta Helenius (Jukurit), Anton Silayev (Torpedo), Liam Greentree (Windsor), and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (Mora IK).

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will reportedly be held from June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

