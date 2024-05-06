On the Site:
Utah Lacrosse To Face Duke Blue Devils In First-Round NCAA Tournament Matchup

May 6, 2024, 10:19 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After earning their second-straight ASUN Conference Championship, Utah lacrosse also learned their fate in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Utes are heading to Durham, North Carolina on Saturday, May 11 to take on two-seed Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 12:30 pm MT. The game will air on ESPNU.

This will be Utah’s second appearance in two years in the NCAA Tournament. Last season the Utes were paired against Notre Dame and unfortunately had an early exit in their first-ever bid as a program.

Utah Will Lean On Top Talent In NCAA First Round Game

Once again, Utah has proven to be a formidable opponent due to the talent on their roster.

Ryan Stines has been the Utes’ most productive offensive piece in 2024 earning the ASUN Player of the Year award. Stines’ scoring efforts currently rank ninth in the NCAA and first in the ASUN at 2.94 goals per game. Stines is also second in the league in points per game averaging 4.0.

Defensively, Utah has been a tough outing with two players (Nikko DiPonio and Joey Boylston) ranked in the top 12 nationally in caused turnovers. The Utes are the only team to have two players in the top 12 in that category.

Defending the net, Utah also boasts a top 25 goalie in Colin Lenskold who boasts a .537 save percentage along with only allowing 10.54 goals per game.

As a whole team, Utah ranks in the top 10 nationally in assists (8.88), caused turnovers (10.0) and points per game (24.19).

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

