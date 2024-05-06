Real Salt Lake Signing Players To Special Olympics Unified Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced the club will sign five Special Olympics players to contracts to represent the RSL Unified Team.

The MLS club will sign the players at America First Field during the afternoon of Monday, May 6.

“Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding,” Real Salt Lake said in a statement.

For the signings, team executives and RSL players, including goalkeeper Zac MacMath, will be present to support the Special Olympics players. Utah Royals FC captain Paige Monaghan will also be at the event. The new signees will sign contracts with RSL, receive their full team uniform, be presented a press conference, and experience media day.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30. The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field.

On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0. A week later, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

In the team’s last match, Chicho Arango lifted Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over Sporting KC on May 4.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is in the Round of 32 in the 2024 U.C. Open Cup. On Wednesday, May 8, RSL will travel to to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico to face the New Mexico United of the USL Championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). The match can be heard on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

