On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Stage Is Set For Defending Pac-12 Champs In Softball Tournament

May 6, 2024, 11:24 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The stage is set for Utah softball as they prepare for the Pac-12 Tournament starting on Thursday, May 9.

The Utes are heading to Palo Alto, California, to play the Oregon Ducks in the second round of the Pac-12 Softball Tournament. Utah versus Oregon will start at 11:00 am MT.

If the defending Pac-12 Champs advance Thursday, they will be tasked with the winner of Stanford/Cal on Friday.

Utah Found Their Groove Against Washington

The Utes were cruising to a series sweep over No. 9 Washington last weekend until the third game of the series finale was cancelled due to bad weather.

Still, the Utes had a great final outing to celebrate their outgoing seniors and even had some fun with it in a cheeky post on social media noting they “sent ashington home without a ‘W’”.

Despite missing out on letting the seniors walk out of the dugout for the last time in front of the home crowd, Utah improvised a way to still celebrate them which they shared to social media.

Abby Dayton Wins Pac-12 Batting Champion Title

Sophomore Abby Dayton is your 2024 Pac-12 Batting Champion after posting a .444 batting average this past season. She is the first Ute to win the title since 2017.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Officially Announces Addition Of SUU OL Transfer

BYU lands Austin Leausa from the Transfer Portal.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School 2024 Spring Championships Streaming Guide: Week 1

It’s time for high school spring championships that is filled with three weeks of championship events beginning Monday, May 6.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Signing Players To Special Olympics Unified Team

Real Salt Lake announced the club will sign five Special Olympics players to contracts to represent the RSL Unified Team.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Baseball Makes History While Punching Ticket To Pac-12 Tournament

The results from Sunday for Utah were good enough to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament to be held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Lacrosse To Face Duke Blue Devils In First-Round NCAA Tournament Matchup

After earning their second-straight ASUN Conference Championship, Utah lacrosse also learned their fate in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

The National Hockey League announced the start time for the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday, May 7.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Stage Is Set For Defending Pac-12 Champs In Softball Tournament