Stage Is Set For Defending Pac-12 Champs In Softball Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – The stage is set for Utah softball as they prepare for the Pac-12 Tournament starting on Thursday, May 9.

The Utes are heading to Palo Alto, California, to play the Oregon Ducks in the second round of the Pac-12 Softball Tournament. Utah versus Oregon will start at 11:00 am MT.

If the defending Pac-12 Champs advance Thursday, they will be tasked with the winner of Stanford/Cal on Friday.

Utah Found Their Groove Against Washington

The Utes were cruising to a series sweep over No. 9 Washington last weekend until the third game of the series finale was cancelled due to bad weather.

Today’s game has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Next stop: Pac-12 Tournament.#GoUtes https://t.co/i4LRe0Xfrj — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 5, 2024

Still, the Utes had a great final outing to celebrate their outgoing seniors and even had some fun with it in a cheeky post on social media noting they “sent ashington home without a ‘W’”.

Sent ’em back to ashington without a W.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/BQo7cwzzRD — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 6, 2024

Despite missing out on letting the seniors walk out of the dugout for the last time in front of the home crowd, Utah improvised a way to still celebrate them which they shared to social media.

We didn’t get to play today, but we still got to say #ThankYouSeniors.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ya4Ipc0AtD — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 6, 2024

Abby Dayton Wins Pac-12 Batting Champion Title

Sophomore Abby Dayton is your 2024 Pac-12 Batting Champion after posting a .444 batting average this past season. She is the first Ute to win the title since 2017.

𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐏𝐚𝐜-𝟏𝟐 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧! Her .444 average makes her the first Ute to win the league batting crown since 2017! Congrats, Abby!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/lL75QRpBpA — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 6, 2024

