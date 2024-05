Stage Is Set For Defending Pac-12 Champs In Softball Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY โ€“ย The stage is set for Utah softball as they prepare for the Pac-12 Tournament starting on Thursday, May 9.

The Utes are heading to Palo Alto, California, to play the Oregon Ducks in the second round of the Pac-12 Softball Tournament. Utah versus Oregon will start at 11:00 am MT.

If the defending Pac-12 Champs advance Thursday, they will be tasked with the winner of Stanford/Cal on Friday.

Utah Found Their Groove Against Washington

The Utes were cruising to a series sweep over No. 9 Washington last weekend until the third game of the series finale was cancelled due to bad weather.

Todayโ€™s game has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Next stop: Pac-12 Tournament.#GoUtes https://t.co/i4LRe0Xfrj โ€” Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 5, 2024

Still, the Utes had a great final outing to celebrate their outgoing seniors and even had some fun with it in a cheeky post on social media noting they โ€œsent ashington home without a โ€˜W’โ€.

Sent โ€™em back to ashington without a W.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/BQo7cwzzRD โ€” Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 6, 2024

Despite missing out on letting the seniors walk out of the dugout for the last time in front of the home crowd, Utah improvised a way to still celebrate them which they shared to social media.

We didnโ€™t get to play today, but we still got to say #ThankYouSeniors.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ya4Ipc0AtD โ€” Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 6, 2024

Abby Dayton Wins Pac-12 Batting Champion Title

Sophomore Abby Dayton is your 2024 Pac-12 Batting Champion after posting a .444 batting average this past season. She is the first Ute to win the title since 2017.

๐€๐›๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐š๐ฒ๐ญ๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐๐š๐œ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ข๐จ๐ง! Her .444 average makes her the first Ute to win the league batting crown since 2017! Congrats, Abby!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/lL75QRpBpA โ€” Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 6, 2024

