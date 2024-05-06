BYU Football Officially Announces Addition Of SUU OL Transfer

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has made it a priority to add offensive linemen post-spring transfer portal.

The first addition to BYU’s offensive line in 2024 from the portal comes via Southern Utah. Austin Leausa committed to the program, and BYU made his signing official on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Leausa has two years of eligibility in his collegiate career.

Leausa prepped at West Jordan High School and was part of the 2017 recruiting class for the T-Birds. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Phillippines before enrolling at SUU.

His first season in college football occurred in the spring of 2021, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He then played as a starter for the T-Birds along the offensive line at right tackle in the fall.

Leausa transferred to Utah State in 2022 but redshirted in Logan with no recorded game action. After that one year in Logan, he transferred back to Southern Utah, where he started 11 games at right tackle, including against BYU last season.

He was part of a Southern Utah offensive line that protected Justin Miller, who earned Second-Team All-UAC recognition at quarterback.

Leausa steps into the BYU program with a chance to compete for the starting job at right guard along BYU’s offensive line. Underclassmen Sonny Makasini and Joe Brown were some of the top players vying for the job during spring practice.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick noted that he wanted to add offensive linemen from the portal to build up the depth in that unit.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

