Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wants To Improve In Paris 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Two-time gold medal winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hopes to improve on her past Olympic performances during the Paris 2024 Games.

McLaughlin-Levrone wants more at Paris 2024

Looking ahead to the Summer Olympics, the track and field star for Team USA said that she wants to perform at an even higher level in France than she did in Tokyo 2020.

“I just want to be better than I was in Tokyo,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “Improve upon myself. I don’t know what event possibly I’ll be doing but just representing Team USA very well.”

The University of Kentucky product became the youngest United States Olympian to compete in track and field since 1972 when she participated in the Summer Games in 2016.

During the Rio de Janeiro Games, McLaughlin-Levrone finished in 17th place in the 400m hurdles. After her Olympic debut, McLaughlin-Levrone won a pair of gold medals during the Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021. She won Gold in the 4 x 400m relay and 400m hurdles.

In the World Championships, McLaughlin-Levrone has won four medals, three Gold and one Silver. In 2019, she captured Silver in the 400m hurdles and Gold in the 4 x 400m relay. Three years later, McLaughlin-Levrone earned gold medals in the 4 x 400m relay and 400m hurdles.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

