On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wants To Improve In Paris 2024

May 9, 2024, 11:12 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Two-time gold medal winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hopes to improve on her past Olympic performances during the Paris 2024 Games.

McLaughlin-Levrone wants more at Paris 2024

Looking ahead to the Summer Olympics, the track and field star for Team USA said that she wants to perform at an even higher level in France than she did in Tokyo 2020.

“I just want to be better than I was in Tokyo,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “Improve upon myself. I don’t know what event possibly I’ll be doing but just representing Team USA very well.”

The University of Kentucky product became the youngest United States Olympian to compete in track and field since 1972 when she participated in the Summer Games in 2016.

RELATED: Brooke Raboutou Takes Lifelong Love For Climbing Back To Olympics In 2024

During the Rio de Janeiro Games, McLaughlin-Levrone finished in 17th place in the 400m hurdles. After her Olympic debut, McLaughlin-Levrone won a pair of gold medals during the Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021. She won Gold in the 4 x 400m relay and 400m hurdles.

RELATED STORIES

In the World Championships, McLaughlin-Levrone has won four medals, three Gold and one Silver. In 2019, she captured Silver in the 400m hurdles and Gold in the 4 x 400m relay. Three years later, McLaughlin-Levrone earned gold medals in the 4 x 400m relay and 400m hurdles.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TVKSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Softball Upsets No. 2 Oklahoma State In Big 12 Quarterfinals

Cougars pull off an upset win over one of the nation's best teams.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sean O’Connell’s Official Analysis Of Every Potential Utah NHL Team Name

The official list of possible names for the Utah NHL Team is out. I encourage everyone to exercise your duty as a Utahn and go vote.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Zach Wilson Switches Jersey Number For Broncos’ Rookie QB

Zach Wilson switched his jersey number with his team after the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Signee Isaac Davis Flips To Utah State Basketball

Isaac Davis from Hillcrest High in Idaho will begin his college career with the Aggies.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ashley West Serves Up Details About Utah Volleyball Teammates In Podcast

Ashley West isn't just an athlete for Utah volleyball, she also hosts a podcast, "The Serve" where she introduces fans to her teammates.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Go Down Early, Drop Second-Straight Game in San Diego

The Utah Royals FC is now winless in its last six matches as they dropped a second-straight game against the San Diego Wave FC on Wednesday

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wants To Improve In Paris 2024