On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU Signee Isaac Davis Flips To Utah State Basketball

May 9, 2024, 11:35 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball signee Isaac Davis will begin his college career at Utah State.

Davis announced on Instagram his commitment to the Aggies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isaac Davis (@damidnighttrain)

The Hillcrest High star from Ammon, Idaho, will join Jerrod Calhoun’s Aggie program. Since Calhoun’s arrival, replacing Danny Sprinkle, who took the Washington job, Utah State has maintained key players from last year’s team, which advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

During his recruiting process, Davis had a strong connection to former Aggie coach Ryan Odom. However, once Odom left for VCU, Davis committed to BYU in the spring of 2023.

Since Davis signed his letter of intent to BYU last November, the Cougars have undergone a coaching change. Mark Pope left for Kentucky, and Kevin Young replaced him.

When Davis signed with BYU, Pope compared him to former BYU star Yoeli Childs. He also added that Davis was “the most physically dominant player” at a Section 7 event that Davis participated in last summer.

Davis was a winner at Hillcrest High, leading the program to their first-ever state championship as a sophomore. Then they repeated as champions in 2023. Davis and the Knights were close to a three-peat, as they earned a runner-up finish during his senior campaign this past winter.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Davis averaged 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in his three seasons at Hillcrest.

Davis is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rating and is the 158th-ranked prospect overall.

Davis received offers from Oklahoma, VCU, UNLV, Washington State, and others during his recruitment.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Softball Upsets No. 2 Oklahoma State In Big 12 Quarterfinals

Cougars pull off an upset win over one of the nation's best teams.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sean O’Connell’s Official Analysis Of Every Potential Utah NHL Team Name

The official list of possible names for the Utah NHL Team is out. I encourage everyone to exercise your duty as a Utahn and go vote.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Zach Wilson Switches Jersey Number For Broncos’ Rookie QB

Zach Wilson switched his jersey number with his team after the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wants To Improve In Paris 2024

Two-time gold medal winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hopes to improve on her past Olympic performances during the Paris 2024 Games.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ashley West Serves Up Details About Utah Volleyball Teammates In Podcast

Ashley West isn't just an athlete for Utah volleyball, she also hosts a podcast, "The Serve" where she introduces fans to her teammates.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Go Down Early, Drop Second-Straight Game in San Diego

The Utah Royals FC is now winless in its last six matches as they dropped a second-straight game against the San Diego Wave FC on Wednesday

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Former BYU Signee Isaac Davis Flips To Utah State Basketball