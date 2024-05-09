Former BYU Signee Isaac Davis Flips To Utah State Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball signee Isaac Davis will begin his college career at Utah State.

Davis announced on Instagram his commitment to the Aggies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Davis (@damidnighttrain)

The Hillcrest High star from Ammon, Idaho, will join Jerrod Calhoun’s Aggie program. Since Calhoun’s arrival, replacing Danny Sprinkle, who took the Washington job, Utah State has maintained key players from last year’s team, which advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

During his recruiting process, Davis had a strong connection to former Aggie coach Ryan Odom. However, once Odom left for VCU, Davis committed to BYU in the spring of 2023.

Since Davis signed his letter of intent to BYU last November, the Cougars have undergone a coaching change. Mark Pope left for Kentucky, and Kevin Young replaced him.

When Davis signed with BYU, Pope compared him to former BYU star Yoeli Childs. He also added that Davis was “the most physically dominant player” at a Section 7 event that Davis participated in last summer.

Davis was a winner at Hillcrest High, leading the program to their first-ever state championship as a sophomore. Then they repeated as champions in 2023. Davis and the Knights were close to a three-peat, as they earned a runner-up finish during his senior campaign this past winter.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Davis averaged 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in his three seasons at Hillcrest.

Davis is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rating and is the 158th-ranked prospect overall.

Davis received offers from Oklahoma, VCU, UNLV, Washington State, and others during his recruitment.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

@Mitch_Harper