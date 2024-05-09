Report: Zach Wilson Switches Jersey Number For Broncos’ Rookie QB

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson switched his jersey number with his team after the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

The Broncos insider reported that Wilson gave up No. 10 on his new orange and blue jersey for the rookie he’ll be competing with for Denver’s QB1 job.

After wearing No. 2 during his first three seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Wilson decided on No. 10 for his jersey after the Broncos acquired the former BYU star via a trade in April.

Less than a week after trading for Wilson, the Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to Klis, Wilson “either knew this or became aware” that Nix had worn No. 10 throughout his football career and willingly gave up the jersey digits for his new teammate.

Here’s what the Broncos insider wrote of Wilson’s decision:

“Nix had worn No. 10 all his life. He wore No. 10 at Pinson Valley (Alabama) High School and No. 10 at both Auburn and Oregon.

Even his dad, Pat Nix, wore No. 10 as Auburn’s starting quarterback in the mid-1990s. Wilson either knew this or became aware of it, and shortly after the Broncos selected another quarterback in the first round, he proactively reached out to the Broncos’ equipment room to let them know he was willing to give Nix jersey No. 10 if he wanted it.

