Report: Zach Wilson Switches Jersey Number For Broncos’ Rookie QB
May 9, 2024, 12:30 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson switched his jersey number with his team after the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.
Zach Wilson gives jersey number to Bo Nix
The Broncos insider reported that Wilson gave up No. 10 on his new orange and blue jersey for the rookie he’ll be competing with for Denver’s QB1 job.
After wearing No. 2 during his first three seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Wilson decided on No. 10 for his jersey after the Broncos acquired the former BYU star via a trade in April.
Less than a week after trading for Wilson, the Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
According to Klis, Wilson “either knew this or became aware” that Nix had worn No. 10 throughout his football career and willingly gave up the jersey digits for his new teammate.
Classy gesture: Broncos’ Zach Wilson gives No. 10 to Bo Nix | https://t.co/hx2N6FCV6F #9sports https://t.co/oaRgXhMue3
— MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) May 9, 2024
Here’s what the Broncos insider wrote of Wilson’s decision:
“Nix had worn No. 10 all his life. He wore No. 10 at Pinson Valley (Alabama) High School and No. 10 at both Auburn and Oregon.
Even his dad, Pat Nix, wore No. 10 as Auburn’s starting quarterback in the mid-1990s.
Wilson either knew this or became aware of it, and shortly after the Broncos selected another quarterback in the first round, he proactively reached out to the Broncos’ equipment room to let them know he was willing to give Nix jersey No. 10 if he wanted it.
Nix will be wearing No. 10 when he takes part in his first professional football practices this weekend when the Broncos conduct their rookie minicamp.”
In other similar situations, players have typically given up jersey numbers in exchange for money or gifts. In Denver’s QB room, Wilson “asked for nothing while gifting Nix the No. 10,” per Klis.
The Broncos insider said that Wilson decided to wear No. 4 moving forward. DenverBroncos.com still lists Wilson as No. 10 and Nix as unassigned.
Zach Wilson now wearing No. 4 as Jarrett Stidham switched to No. 8 earlier this offseason. #9sports https://t.co/Sdy7jS8RFc
— MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) May 9, 2024
When Wilson first arrived at BYU, he wore No. 11.
The following season, the quarterback changed his jersey number to No. 1.
About Zach Wilson
Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.
Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.
View this post on Instagram
Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. After returning to the lineup later in the year, Wilson was benched again.
He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.
Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career. He returned to the field a couple of weeks later after the Jets found no success with their other quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a concussion the following week and didn’t play for the remainder of the regular season. The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a 13th straight year.
.@ZachWilson throws his third touchdown pass of the season. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SNF #TakeFlight #KCvsNYJ #BYUFOOTBALL @kslsports pic.twitter.com/LOX7n3J7bT
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) October 2, 2023
In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.
During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.