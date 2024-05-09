On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Zach Wilson Switches Jersey Number For Broncos’ Rookie QB

May 9, 2024, 12:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson switched his jersey number with his team after the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

RELATED STORIES

Zach Wilson gives jersey number to Bo Nix

The Broncos insider reported that Wilson gave up No. 10 on his new orange and blue jersey for the rookie he’ll be competing with for Denver’s QB1 job.

After wearing No. 2 during his first three seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Wilson decided on No. 10 for his jersey after the Broncos acquired the former BYU star via a trade in April.

Less than a week after trading for Wilson, the Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to Klis, Wilson “either knew this or became aware” that Nix had worn No. 10 throughout his football career and willingly gave up the jersey digits for his new teammate.

Here’s what the Broncos insider wrote of Wilson’s decision:

“Nix had worn No. 10 all his life. He wore No. 10 at Pinson Valley (Alabama) High School and No. 10 at both Auburn and Oregon.

Even his dad, Pat Nix, wore No. 10 as Auburn’s starting quarterback in the mid-1990s.

Wilson either knew this or became aware of it, and shortly after the Broncos selected another quarterback in the first round, he proactively reached out to the Broncos’ equipment room to let them know he was willing to give Nix jersey No. 10 if he wanted it.

Nix will be wearing No. 10 when he takes part in his first professional football practices this weekend when the Broncos conduct their rookie minicamp.”

In other similar situations, players have typically given up jersey numbers in exchange for money or gifts. In Denver’s QB room, Wilson “asked for nothing while gifting Nix the No. 10,” per Klis.

The Broncos insider said that Wilson decided to wear No. 4 moving forward. DenverBroncos.com still lists Wilson as No. 10 and Nix as unassigned.

When Wilson first arrived at BYU, he wore No. 11.

The following season, the quarterback changed his jersey number to No. 1.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. After returning to the lineup later in the year, Wilson was benched again.

He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.

Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career. He returned to the field a couple of weeks later after the Jets found no success with their other quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a concussion the following week and didn’t play for the remainder of the regular season. The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a 13th straight year.

In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Softball Upsets No. 2 Oklahoma State In Big 12 Quarterfinals

Cougars pull off an upset win over one of the nation's best teams.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sean O’Connell’s Official Analysis Of Every Potential Utah NHL Team Name

The official list of possible names for the Utah NHL Team is out. I encourage everyone to exercise your duty as a Utahn and go vote.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Signee Isaac Davis Flips To Utah State Basketball

Isaac Davis from Hillcrest High in Idaho will begin his college career with the Aggies.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wants To Improve In Paris 2024

Two-time gold medal winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hopes to improve on her past Olympic performances during the Paris 2024 Games.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ashley West Serves Up Details About Utah Volleyball Teammates In Podcast

Ashley West isn't just an athlete for Utah volleyball, she also hosts a podcast, "The Serve" where she introduces fans to her teammates.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Go Down Early, Drop Second-Straight Game in San Diego

The Utah Royals FC is now winless in its last six matches as they dropped a second-straight game against the San Diego Wave FC on Wednesday

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Report: Zach Wilson Switches Jersey Number For Broncos’ Rookie QB