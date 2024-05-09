BYU Softball Upsets No. 2 Oklahoma State In Big 12 Quarterfinals

For the second time this season, BYU softball has taken down the nation’s No. 2-ranked team.

On Wednesday, BYU defeated Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Softball Tournament Quarterfinals. The win advances BYU to Thursday’s Semifinal round in the single-elimination bracket.

BYU 7, Oklahoma State 2: Big 12 Tournament Quartefinals

BYU’s first win this season against a No. 2 ranked team was last month at Oklahoma.

#BYU Softball knocked off No. 2-ranked Oklahoma State in the Quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. BYU 7, No. 2 Oklahoma State 2. Starting pitcher Chloe Temples with a complete game performance. Six strikeouts in the win.#BYU advances to Friday’s Semifinal round. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) May 9, 2024

The Cougars will face the winner of Oklahoma/Kansas in the semifinals.

It was an impressive win for BYU taking down an Oklahoma State team that had won 10 of its last 11 entering the Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma State held off on starting Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Lexi Kilfoyl. Instead, Ivy Rosenberry got the start. BYU took advantage of the Cowgirls’ decision to not start their ace pitcher in their Big 12 Tournament run.

In the top of the second inning, sophomore Lily Owens started the scoring for BYU with a single up the middle, bringing in Hailey Morrow.

Then Oklahoma State committed one of its season-high five errors, allowing Maddie Bejarano to reach first after a fielding mistake. That allowed Owens to score BYU’s second run of the inning.

From there, BYU’s confidence continued to soar.

BYU starting pitcher Chloe Temples was brilliant in the win. The former Stetson transfer put together a complete game performance, striking out six Oklahoma State batters and no walks.

Oklahoma State, who averages six extra-base hits per game, didn’t reach extras until the bottom of the sixth when Tallen Edwards hit a double, which led to OSU’s only inning of scoring.

BYU scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a five-run lead. Then, at the top of the sixth, they added two more.

BYU is now 31-22 overall on the season.

BYU softball advances to the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

The first pitch against either Oklahoma or Kansas in Friday’s Semifinals will occur at 4 p.m. (MT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

