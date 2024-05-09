Former Utah RB Zack Moss Throws First Pitch At Cincinnati Reds Game

CINCINNATI – Bengals RB and former Utah Utes star Zack Moss threw the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

After signing with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this offseason, Moss showed out to give the Reds some good luck at Great American Ball Park.

Zack Moss just checking things off his Cincinnati bucket list ⚾️ (via @Reds) pic.twitter.com/s2dixeOgFB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 9, 2024

Unfortunately, Moss’ appearance had no effect on the outcome of the game as Cincinnati lost 5-4 and extended its losing streak to eight.

The Reds currently sit in fourth in the NL Central with a record of 16-21.

With the NFL Draft officially in the rearview mirror, Moss and the Bengals are getting ready to improve on their 2023 season where they went 9-8.

Injuries plagued the Bengals but they’re ready to come back in 2024 with a new-look backfield.

Cincinnati was one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL last year. They finished 31st in rushing yards, 21st in yards per carry, and 19th in rushing touchdowns.

Moss, who had 794 yards and five touchdowns last season, looks to remedy some of those issues.

RB Zack Moss Signs Two-Year Deal With Bengals

Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss agreed to a multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and NFL Network reported Moss’ deal with the Bengals on Monday, March 11.

The former Utah star played with the Indianapolis Colts for the past season and a half.

The #Bengals have agreed to terms with RB Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The deal includes $4.525 million in the first year for Moss, who cashes in after showing what he could do in Jonathan Taylor’s absence last year. pic.twitter.com/iaiHw4G5dh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Moss’ deal is for two years and is worth $8 million.

Shortly after the deal was reported, ESPN and NFL Network added the the Bengals released running back Joe Mixon, setting up the opportunity for Moss to be Cincinnati’s featured back.

In 2023, Moss helped the Colts to a 9-8 record.

He ran for 794 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played. Moss also scored two receiving touchdowns.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

Most career 100-yard rushing games

Rushing touchdowns

Rushing yards

Total touchdowns

Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

During his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts in 2022, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

