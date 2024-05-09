On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah RB Zack Moss Throws First Pitch At Cincinnati Reds Game

May 9, 2024, 5:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CINCINNATI – Bengals RB and former Utah Utes star Zack Moss threw the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

After signing with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this offseason, Moss showed out to give the Reds some good luck at Great American Ball Park.

Unfortunately, Moss’ appearance had no effect on the outcome of the game as Cincinnati lost 5-4 and extended its losing streak to eight.

The Reds currently sit in fourth in the NL Central with a record of 16-21.

With the NFL Draft officially in the rearview mirror, Moss and the Bengals are getting ready to improve on their 2023 season where they went 9-8.

Injuries plagued the Bengals but they’re ready to come back in 2024 with a new-look backfield.

Cincinnati was one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL last year. They finished 31st in rushing yards, 21st in yards per carry, and 19th in rushing touchdowns.

Moss, who had 794 yards and five touchdowns last season, looks to remedy some of those issues.

RB Zack Moss Signs Two-Year Deal With Bengals

Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss agreed to a multi-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and NFL Network reported Moss’ deal with the Bengals on Monday, March 11.

The former Utah star played with the Indianapolis Colts for the past season and a half.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Moss’ deal is for two years and is worth $8 million.

Shortly after the deal was reported, ESPN and NFL Network added the the Bengals released running back Joe Mixon, setting up the opportunity for Moss to be Cincinnati’s featured back.

In 2023, Moss helped the Colts to a 9-8 record.

He ran for 794 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played. Moss also scored two receiving touchdowns.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

During his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts in 2022, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chris Burgess Explains What ‘Jedi Knight’ Keba Keita Brings To BYU Basketball

Burgess sees Keba Keita as a center that fits what Kevin Young wants in his style of play.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Carly Dockendorf Makes First Hire As Head Coach Of Utah Gymnastics

Carly Dockendorf has made her first major hire as the head coach of the Red Rocks and it was a good one.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sentenced To 40 Months For Defrauding NBA Insurance Plan

Glen Davis was sentenced to 40 months in a federal prison for his participation in a scheme that defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Head Coach Frank Vogel Fired By Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Frank Vogel after one season, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Advances In Pac-12 Tournament Over Oregon

It looked as if all was lost for Utah softball in the Pac-12 Tournament with the Ducks only needing one more out. Then Shonty Passi happened.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: G League Ignite F Matas Buzelis

G League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own a top-ten pick.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Former Utah RB Zack Moss Throws First Pitch At Cincinnati Reds Game