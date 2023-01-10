Close
OUTDOORS & ADVENTURE

On-mountain demo day returns to Utah mountains

Jan 9, 2023, 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
BRIGHTON, Utah — The return of the Outdoor Retailer Show to Utah also means a return of the on-mountain demo day.

On Monday, outdoor product vendors had a chance to show off their latest goods on the snow at Brighton Resort, which was perfect, as it was snowing at Brighton all day long

The on-site demo day was always a popular part of the Outdoor Retailer Show before it left Utah six years ago.

“Rather than just seeing them in a retail store and sort of envisioning how they’re going to work, you actually get to put them on your feet and test it where you are going to be using it,” said Elliott Bates with Black Diamond, a mountain equipment company based in Salt Lake.

The vendors love the opportunity to show off their gear in the snow the way it’s supposed to be used. That’s particularly helpful for Utah companies like Black Diamond and DPS, which make skis and other gear specifically used on the slopes.

Outdoor retailers showing off their products at the on-mountain demo day. (KSL-TV)

“We will bring buyers up here from stores from across the country, and they really get to test oftentimes next year’s products before they buy it,” Bates said.

Vendors showcased their products for next winter, so retailers can make their orders now. Outdoor equipment retailers, from mom-and-pop stores to big chains, from across the country, got a chance to see and use the products.

Local guides took retailers on tours with new skis and backcountry gear, creating unique experiences that the retailers might not get if the Outdoor Retailer Show was not so close to a ski resort.

“It’s incredible to have this component of Outdoor Retailer really be stepping up and stepping outside,” said Shaun Deutschlander, a guide with Inspired Summit Adventures. “These are things that really you can talk about it indoors, but you get so much more when you’re getting blown over by the wind and the snow, and it’s full winter out here. This is the stuff we live for.”

Local vendors were thrilled to see the Outdoor Retailer Show back where they are based.

“Great to see it back and have really easy access to on snow demos right here in our backyard,” Bates said.

 

