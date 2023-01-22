LOCAL NEWS
UHP investigates fatal crash near Green River
EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A fatal crash closed U.S. Route 6 near Green River, Utah, Saturday morning.
Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander said that a semi-truck was traveling westbound on US-6 near mile marker 299 when an eastbound SUV crossed the highway center line and struck the semi head-on.
“The driver of the SUV passed away on scene, and the semi-driver did not suffer any injuries,” Alexander said. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash and trying to reach the SUV driver’s next of kin.
Serious crash: WB US-6 at MM 299 (near the I-70 junction) is currently closed, while Troopers investigate a serious crash in the area. Estimated to fully reopen in 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/kgCwcH5faI
— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 21, 2023
Top Stories
- Obituary praising Utah man who shot 7 family members removed after backlash (pageviews: 6425)
- Road rage crash on I-15 south blocks four lanes of traffic causing significant delays (pageviews: 5041)
- Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting (pageviews: 3613)
- Utah doctor, others charged with running COVID vaccine scheme, issuing fake records and giving fake shots (pageviews: 2778)
- American attorney found dead in Mexico was 'the victim of a brutal crime,' his family claims (pageviews: 2622)
- Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month (pageviews: 2284)