UHP investigates fatal crash near Green River

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A fatal crash closed U.S. Route 6 near Green River, Utah, Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Alexander said that a semi-truck was traveling westbound on US-6 near mile marker 299 when an eastbound SUV crossed the highway center line and struck the semi head-on.

“The driver of the SUV passed away on scene, and the semi-driver did not suffer any injuries,” Alexander said. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash and trying to reach the SUV driver’s next of kin.

Serious crash: WB US-6 at MM 299 (near the I-70 junction) is currently closed, while Troopers investigate a serious crash in the area. Estimated to fully reopen in 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/kgCwcH5faI — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 21, 2023

Follow @KSLMichaelHouck