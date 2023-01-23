Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon.

According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked the cow moose, causing her to run down the trail and separate from her calf.

The cow moose became agitated and aggressive toward bystanders, with DWR officers attempting to reunite the two.

DWR said they closed the area for the rest of the day to keep hikers and bystanders safe from the moose as she looked for her calf.

If you plan to enjoy the wildlife where moose and other animals reside, DWR asks you to prepare yourself on their website.

