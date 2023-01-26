UPDATE: Students released after shots fired at Taylorsville High School

UPDATE: There was an altercation between students in the parking lot and a gun casing was found, according to Taylorsville Police Department.

Lockdown protocol was lifted at the high school shortly after lockdown was lifted at Hartvigsen and Plymouth elementary schools, and students were released to be picked up by parents or transported on busses as usual.

“We apologize that we were unable to release at our normal time but obviously the safety of your students is the preeminent concern,” Ben Horsley, communications officer for Granite School District said.

Horsley said after-school activities will proceed as usual while police continue looking for a suspect.

Here's where police were searching for a person near Taylorsville High School. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/XTFBymlTn0 — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) January 26, 2023

Students were safe and accounted for according to a Tweet from Granite School District, while lockdown procedures were still in place.

It is no longer an active scene and there were no injuries, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.

KSL TV’s earlier story continues below.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Gunshots were fired at Taylorsville High School Thursday afternoon, confirmed by emergency dispatch.

Shots were reported at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the school parking lot.

Schools were still in Lockdown Protocol when Granite School District Tweeted that all students are safe and accounted for.

Taylorsville High School, Plymouth Elementary School, and Hartvigsen Elementary School have been placed in Lockout Protocol while police search for the suspect. Granite School District said classes are resuming as normal while the buildings are secured and police search for the suspect in the area.

Taylorsville High School has been placed in Lockdown Protocol by Taylorsville Police Department as they attempt to look for a suspect in the area. We have very limited information at this time but will provide updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/cxknPHUVUx — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) January 26, 2023

Vista Elementary School and Bennion Junior High School were temporarily placed in Lockout Protocol by the Taylorsville Police Department while they searched for a suspect in the area, but those protocols have since been lifted and classes resumed.

Vista El. and Bennion Junior High School were temporarily placed in Lockout Protocol by the Taylorsville Police Department while they attempted to look for a suspect in the area. The Lockout Protocols for those schools have since been lifted and school is proceeding as normal. pic.twitter.com/U4NoEQEoMn — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) January 26, 2023

Mattress Firm, across the street from the high school on Redwood Road, told KSL TV that business was running as usual.

Please do not come to the campus until the protocol has been lifted. The students and staff are secure and police are still attempting to locate a suspect in the area. We will notify you as soon as we are able to lift the protocol and release students for the day. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) January 26, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Follow @BrookeWNews