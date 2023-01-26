Close
LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Students released after shots fired at Taylorsville High School

Jan 26, 2023, 12:45 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm
police cars lined up by school...
Police continued searching for a suspect after lockdown was lifted at Taylorsville High School and students were released. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)
(Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: There was an altercation between students in the parking lot and a gun casing was found, according to Taylorsville Police Department.

Lockdown protocol was lifted at the high school shortly after lockdown was lifted at Hartvigsen and Plymouth elementary schools, and students were released to be picked up by parents or transported on busses as usual.

“We apologize that we were unable to release at our normal time but obviously the safety of your students is the preeminent concern,” Ben Horsley, communications officer for Granite School District said.

Horsley said after-school activities will proceed as usual while police continue looking for a suspect.

Students were safe and accounted for according to a Tweet from Granite School District, while lockdown procedures were still in place.

It is no longer an active scene and there were no injuries, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.

KSL TV’s earlier story continues below.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Gunshots were fired at Taylorsville High School Thursday afternoon, confirmed by emergency dispatch.

Shots were reported at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the school parking lot.

Schools were still in Lockdown Protocol when Granite School District Tweeted that all students are safe and accounted for.

Taylorsville High School, Plymouth Elementary School, and Hartvigsen Elementary School have been placed in Lockout Protocol while police search for the suspect. Granite School District said classes are resuming as normal while the buildings are secured and police search for the suspect in the area.

Vista Elementary School and Bennion Junior High School were temporarily placed in Lockout Protocol by the Taylorsville Police Department while they searched for a suspect in the area, but those protocols have since been lifted and classes resumed.

Mattress Firm, across the street from the high school on Redwood Road, told KSL TV that business was running as usual.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

