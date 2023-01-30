Close
Box Elder County schools move online due to snow, extreme cold

Jan 30, 2023, 6:30 AM
FILE: Box Elder School District offices. (BESD)
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Box Elder School District announced classes will move online Monday due to drifting snow that has closed roads throughout the county.

Superintendent Steve Carlsen said students should look for more information to come from their schools and information on virtual days can be found here.

Temperatures dropped to single digits across northern Utah, with some areas dropping below zero as arctic air moved into the state.

Schools in the Cache County and Logan City school districts delayed start times Monday, while Utah State University canceled all classes before 10 a.m.

