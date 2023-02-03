SLC police identify two suspects wanted in connection to fatal stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two men who are wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they are looking for 43-year-old Taddy Avalon Jackman and 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant, and neither man should be approached if located.

Members of the public should call 911 if they locate either suspect. People with general information about either Jackman or Grant should call police at 801-799-3000.

Both men are wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened Thursday afternoon at the Palmer Court apartments, located at 999 S. Main Street.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the victim, identified Friday as 34-year-old Charles Alires, with critical injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, Alires died at the scene.

At this point, police say there is no information to indicate the stabbing was random.

