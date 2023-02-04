Close
LOCAL NEWS

2 former Stansbury High School teammates to faceoff in the Super Bowl

Feb 3, 2023, 6:49 PM | Updated: 7:41 pm
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Two former Stansbury High School football players are preparing to face each other in the Super Bowl.

Sua Opeta and Zayne Anderson were teammates in high school. Opeta graduated in 2014 and Anderson in 2015 – together bringing home several wins.

“I really love Tooele County. I take pride from being from there,” Opeta said.

Clint Anderson coached the two players. They said his influence shaped them into the players they are today.

“He really brought the best out of me, he was one of the first ones to see my potential,” Anderson said.

Christiansen said that coaching Anderson and Opeta was easy because they knew how to work hard.

“Zayne was one of those kids that just stood out. You knew he was going to be something special,” he said. “Sua is just a hard-working kid. He always went the extra mile, you never had to push him.”

After high school Opeta went to Weber State to play football and is now in his fourth season playing offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Coming from a small place you never think that you would make it all the way to the NFL, so I’m just grateful,” he said.

Anderson played football for Brigham Young University, and is playing his second season as a safety for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s showing to any kid that if you put your head down and work then you can do anything,” Anderson said.

Neither thought they would be playing against each other in the world’s biggest football game.

“It’s crazy I’m actually going to the Super Bowl, I never would have dreamed of it but here I am,” Opeta said.

Opeta said that he and Anderson are planning on taking a picture after the game and swapping jerseys.

“It’s kind of surreal that someone I played with will be on the opposing team,” Anderson said.

Anderson and Opeta said that whoever you are rooting for in the Super Bowl, they are thankful the communities continued support them through every football level.

“Something about Tooele County is, Tooele County loves football, so everyone pours their heart and soul into it and kids like me reap the benefits and we get better because of it,” Opeta said.

“You know where you’re from and you know where your roots are, so you are playing for those people,” Anderson said. “I’m trying to represent my hometown.”

And their former coach couldn’t be prouder of how far they had come.

“It’s kind of fun for all of us, they are our heroes now, we know we these big-time players in the NFL,”  Christiansen said.

KSL 5 TV Live

2 former Stansbury High School teammates to faceoff in the Super Bowl